CORRIGAN — An untimely special teams mistake at the worst time proved costly for the Bulldogs as the Joaquin Rams snuck away with a 16-14 win on Corrigan-Camden’s homecoming night.
In a tightly contested matchup that seemed headed to overtime, the game was tied at 14-14 in the final quarter. However, Joaquin caught the break it needed when a snap on a punt sailed out of the end zone, giving the Rams a 16-14 lead.
Corrigan-Camden was unable to recover from that miscue as it lost for the first time in four weeks.
The game was a scoreless tie through the first quarter before Corrigan-Camden got on the board two minutes into the second frame.
Christian Hood scored from one yard out on a quarterback keeper and Nelson Flores booted the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
That advantage lasted only two minutes as Gunner Nelson found the end zone on a 21-yard run before Jesus Bravo’s extra point knotted the game at 7-7.
Joaquin got its first lead of the game with 14 seconds left in the half as Conner Bragg scored on a 1-yard run that made it 14-7 at the break.
Corrigan-Camden bounced back midway through the third quarter when Dohn Freeman scored on a 32-yard touchdown run. Flores’ extra point was good, leaving the game tied at 14-14 with 6:07 left in the third quarter.
The game stayed that way until the final three minutes when Joaquin’s safety gave the Rams the chance to hand Corrigan-Camden its first loss for the second straight season.
Corrigan-Camden (3-1) returns to action on Friday when it faces Alto, which moved to 4-0 with a 26-7 win over Garrison on Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.