Aaliyah Menefee scored 12 points to lead the Lufkin Lady Panthers to a convincing 58-31 win over the Silsbee Lady Tigers at Panther Gym Tuesday night.
Mallory Patel scored 9 points for the Lady Pack, and Brookelyn Fowler and Niya Cottrell added 8 apiece.
Lufkin will compete in the Hudson tournament starting Thursday.
* Longview boys 64, Lufkin 59 — Zay Shankle scored 13 points, but the Longview Lobos had a late surge to take a 64-59 win over the Lufkin Panthers in non-district action in Longview Tuesday night.
Jackson Parks and Natron Wortham added 9 points apiece for Lufkin in its first loss of the season.
Other Lufkin scorers were Jordan Moore (8), Christian Reggie (7) and KaVorick Williams, Hunter Jones and T.K. Scott (3).
Phillip Washington led Longview with 23 points, while Chase Glasper had 20.
Other Longview scorers were Zion Stanley (8), Malik Henry (4) and Kybrian Jackson Jamerson and Jalen Hale (3).
Lufkin led 20-7 after a quarter and 34-33 at half before the game was tied 47-47 after three quarters.
Lufkin will play in the Nederland tournament starting Thursday.
* Central girls 69, Martinsville 15 — The Central Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 69-15 win over Martinsville on Tuesday night.
Other Central scorers were Presley Slatter (18, 4 rebounds, 2 assists), Madison Morehouse (12, 5 rebounds, 4 assists), Allison Shaver (11, rebound, assist), Preslie Turney (9, 2 rebounds, 3 assists), Kaycie Jo Brown (9, 10 rebounds, assist), Sabrina Weathers (7, rebounds, assist) and Alexis Lofton (3, 2 rebounds, 3 assists).
Central will play in the Cushing tournament starting Thursday.
