Jackson Parks scored 21 points, Natron Wortham had 20 and the Lufkin Panthers used an explosive third quarter to overcome a slow start on their way to an 81-64 road win over the Jacksonville Indians in District 16-5A hoops action Tuesday night.
Lufkin trailed 39-28 at the half and appeared to be on the brink of a second straight loss to start district action. However, the Panthers outscored Jacksonville 31-13 in the third quarter before rolling to the 17-point victory.
Zay Shankle scored 14 points for the Pack, while KaVorick Williams and Elijah Johnson added 11 each. Jordan Moore added 6 points, and Hunter Jones had 5.
Lufkin trailed 18-15 after a quarter against a hot-shooting Jacksonville team before falling in a double-digit hole by halftime.
The Panthers got back in the game by turning up the defensive pressure while also scoring 53 points in the second half.
Lufkin returns home for the first time in district action on Friday when it hosts Whitehouse at 7:30 p.m.
In girls action, the Lady Panthers dropped their first district game of the season 57-19 to first-place Jacksonville.
Lufkin will host Whitehouse at 6 p.m. Friday.
Central girls 69, Central Heights 36 — The Central Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 69-36 win over the Central Heights Lady Devils in district action Tuesday night.
Brenom Brown led the way for Central with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Presley Slatter had 14 points, 3 rebounds and an assist. Kaycie Jo Brown rounded out Central’s double-digit scorers with 12 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists. Other Central contributors were Alexis Lofton (8, rebound, 2 assists), Madison Morehouse (8, 13 rebounds, 5 assists), Preslie Turney (5, rebound, 7 assists), Sabrina Weathers (4) and Allison Shaver (rebound, 3 assists).
Central travels to face Woodville at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
