Despite featuring several players in new roles, the Lufkin Panthers’ basketball team has hit the ground running in the pre-district portion of their schedule.
The Panthers wrapped up the 2019 portion of their schedule with a 2-2 finish at the New Caney ISD tournament, which concluded with a tough overtime loss to Galena Park.
Lufkin will look to keep that momentum rolling as it opens District 16-5A action in Nacogdoches tonight.
The Dragons are off to a 14-7 start. They won 13 of their first 19 games before dropping three of four games in the MT Rice Tournament just after the break.
On the final day of the tournament, Nacogdoches took a 60-55 win over Southlake Carroll before dropping a 58-52 decision to Houston Christian.
If last year is any indication, this could be the highlight game of the district.
Last year, the Dragons opened district with a 66-63 win over Lufkin. That proved to be the Panthers’ only district loss as they bounced back with 14 straight 16-5A wins.
That included a 51-46 win over Nacogdoches in the regular season. The teams also met in Nacogdoches in a playoff for the top seed in district with the Panthers taking a 43-31 victory.
In girls’ action, the Lady Panthers will go after a 3-0 start to district action when they play at Nacogdoches.
Lufkin opened district with a narrow 43-42 win in Hallsville before a 53-24 home victory over Marshall.
Nacogdoches is also 2-0 in district after wins over Marshall (42-29) and Pine Tree (34-20).
Tip-off for tonight’s girls game in Nacogdoches is set for approximately 6 p.m. with the boys set to follow at 7:30.
Area teams back in action tonight — Area basketball teams will be back in full force tonight as the stretch run of the season gets underway.
Hudson will host Rusk this afternoon.
Hudson (21-1) is coming off a 4-0 finish in the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Classic. Hudson closed the tournament with a 64-34 win over Bridge City.
Teraven Rhodes and Keke Ferrell were all-tournament picks for Hudson.
Tip-off for that game is set for 1:15 p.m. in Hudson.
In other action tonight, Diboll will host Central in a pair of district games. It will be the district opener for the boys.
Meanwhile, Huntington will host Rusk in girls action, while both Pineywoods Community Academy teams travel to Central Heights.
