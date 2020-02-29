HUDSON — Playing on a nearly picture perfect day, pitchers for the Central Bulldogs and Hudson Hornets were nearly perfect as well as they opened the second day of the Brandon Belt Classic with a pair of shutout wins over the Garrison Bulldogs.
Hudson’s Delbert Grimes started the day with a two-hit shutout in a 7-0 win, and Dylan Cloonan and Carson Davis followed that up by combining for a four-hit shutout in a 6-0 victory.
Less than 12 hours after a shutout win over Central, the Hornets were back at it again early Friday morning with Grimes setting the tone. He struck out eight while walking four and never allowed a runner to get past second base.
Hudson got its first run with the benefit of a Garrison misplay as Collin Ross hit a grounder that went for an error that scored Hank Warren, who had reached on a walk.
In the second inning, Grimes had a rare four-strikeout inning due to a runner reaching base after a wild pitch.
Hudson tacked on a run in the bottom of the inning when Chandler Spencer and Remington Roff singled before Aaron Dickerson hit a single up the middle that deflected off the pitcher’s face, ending his day on the mound.
The Hornets added another run in the fourth inning when Roff hit a double to deep left and Kail Wagoner brought him in to score with an RBI single up the middle.
Hudson began to pull away in the fifth inning when Warren doubled and scored on a Collin Pitts RBI single to center. Carson Courtney drove an RBI single up the middle for a 5-0 advantage.
In the sixth inning, Pitts delivered a two-run double to center and Ross hit an RBI single to left that made the final 8-0.
Hudson hitters were Warren (double, 2 singles), Roff (3 singles), Pitts (double, single, 3 RBIs), Ross and Courtney (2 singles, RBI), Dickerson and Wagoner (single, RBI) and Spencer (single).
The Bulldogs kicked off the afternoon slate of games by rolling to their first win of the year, a decisive 6-0 win over the same Garrison team.
Cloonan was stellar in his senior season debut, going four scoreless innings while allowing two hits and no walks with six strikeouts.
Davis finished it from there as he pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits and a walk with four strikeouts. He ended Garrison’s biggest threat of the day when he induced a flyout to get out of a bases loaded jam in the sixth inning.
Central got its offense rolling in the first inning as Cloonan and Colby Lamon walked before Aiden Dickson ripped a two-run triple to deep left that made it 2-0. Brandon Johnson followed with an RBI single for a 3-0 lead after an inning.
Central’s bats went silent until the fifth inning when they finally put the game away. An inning after moving to the pitcher’s mound, Davis helped his own cause with a two-run single to right that made it 5-0.
Blake Hutson ended the scoring with an RBI single to left that made the final 6-0.
Central hitters were Dickson (triple, 2 RBIs), Lamon (2 singles), Davis (single, 2 RBIs), Johnson and Hutson (single, RBI) and Cloonan and Case (single).
Following is today’s schedule.
Hudson vs. Crosby, 9 a.m.; Marshall vs. Crosby, 11:15 a.m.; Marshall vs. Center, 1:30 p.m.; Garrison vs. Rusk, 3:45 p.m.; Central vs. Northside, 6 p.m.; Hudson vs. Northside, 8:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.