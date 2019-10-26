HUNTINGTON — Garrett Chancellor and Andrew Faulk had huge games, and the Huntington defense came up with its best performance of the season as the Red Devils wrapped up a playoff spot for the second straight season with a convincing 28-6 win over the Tarkington Longhorns.
Chancellor threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 6-of-12 passing to go along with a rushing touchdown and Faulk had 139 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.
Meanwhile, the Huntington defense held up its end of the bargain by holding Tarkington to a single fourth-quarter touchdown. The Longhorns entered the night averaging 34 points per game.
Huntington, coming off of seven straight losses, showed it would be a different story on Friday night with Chancellor scoring on a 1-yard sneak that made it 7-0 three minutes into the contest.
Faulk came up with the next big play for the Red Devils by scoring on a 35-yard run 32 seconds later.
The extra point was blocked but Austin Harris picked it up and hit Devin Luker for a two-point conversion that made it 15-0.
In the second quarter, Chancellor hit Chase Calhoun for a 9-yard touchdown pass that made it 21-0 after a blocked extra point.
The Red Devils added one final touchdown early in the fourth quarter when Tee Lane hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass from Chancellor that made it 28-0.
Tarkington finally avoided the shutout with 5:09 remaining when Ryan Hannah scored on a 21-yard touchdown run that made the final 28-6.
With the win, Huntington wrapped up a playoff spot for the second time in school history with two weeks left in the season thanks to holding any tiebreakers with Tarkington, which finishes the season against Jasper.
Huntington (1-7, 1-1) plays at Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
