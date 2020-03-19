The same strengths that make Cy Murphy a top-notch high school starter are sure to make him a threat at the collegiate level.
He has the type of work ethic that rubs off on his fellow teammates along with a genuine love of the game of baseball.
It doesn’t hurt that he’s got the type of repertoire that frustrates even the best of hitters.
“I just try to put everything I’ve got into the game,” Murphy said. “Moving forward, wherever that goes, I just want to bring the same intensity to the game and be the type of pitcher I know I can be.”
Murphy is currently in his third year on the varsity while coming off a spectacular junior season in which he had a 2.88 ERA with a 7-2 record. He also struck out an average of slightly more than one hitter per game.
That performance earned him a first-team all-district nod.
In his home debut this past week, he allowed three earned runs in picking up a win over Brazoswood.
“Both as a sophomore and a junior, I still had a little bit of immaturity and the nerves that go along with it,” Murphy said. “This year, I’ve had more of the confidence that goes with some of that experience.”
Lufkin head coach John Cobb said there is no secret to Murphy’s success.
“He’s a great competitor, which is why he has a chance to be able to play at the next level,” Cobb said.
“He gives his best every time he gets the ball. That’s the type of guy you like having on the mound.”
He’ll get that chance to compete at the next level after signing with Angelina College in December.
His brother, Dylan, spent two seasons at AC before heading to Houston Baptist.
Cy is expected to step in and be a contributor to head coach Jeff Livin’s staff as quickly as possible, fulfilling one of his life-long baseball goals.
“Playing at the collegiate level has been a goal of mine for as long as I can remember,” Murphy said. “This summer, it was just kind of staring me in the face that it was just about that time. I’m excited for that chance.”
Murphy admits that with a dad as a coach and a brother as a fellow player, baseball in the spring is a yearly tradition.
That makes the recent blackout of most sporting events a little tougher for him.
“At this time of year, we’re always out playing somewhere,” Murphy said. “If we’re at the house, there’s a college or a pro game on somewhere. I guess I’m going to have to branch out. It’s been kind of weird.”
However long the baseball hiatus lasts, he’ll be ready to get back on the mound, a feeling he says can’t be duplicated.
“There’s that adrenaline rush when I get out there,” Murphy said. “To do that once a week, to get out there on the mound and have total control, is something I can’t really describe.”
