Rachel Bonnin scored a pair of goals and the Lufkin Lady Panthers moved within a win of the District 16-5A championship with a 3-1 victory over the Whitehouse Lady Cats at Jase Magers Soccer Field on Friday night.
With the win, Lufkin moved four points ahead of Whitehouse in the district race with just two games remaining.
“The girls deserve it,” Lufkin head coach Antonio Encarnacion said. “They’ve been working on this since last summer. It’s not over yet, but we’re right where we need to be.”
Knowing at least a two-week hiatus awaited both teams following the conclusion of Friday’s game, the teams battled to a 0-0 tie at halftime.
Lufkin’s Bonnin started the second half with a pair of goals. Whitehouse answered with a score before Idalia Hernandez found the back of the net for a 3-1 lead.
“I’m very proud of the way the kids fought tonight,” Encarnacion said. “Both teams knew the winner would be that close to the district title. They left everything out there.
The Lady Panthers are tentatively scheduled to complete their regular season after the UIL’s suspension of events later this month.
Lufkin has already clinched a playoff spot with the postseason scheduled to start on April 11.
Lufkin is next set for a home game against Pine Tree.
Whitehouse boys 5, Lufkin 3 — The Panthers dropped a 5-3 decision to the Whitehouse Wildcats on the road Friday night.
Luis Flores scored a pair of goals for Lufkin and Thomas Nava added a score.
The Panthers tentatively set for a road game against Pine Tree after the UIL’s suspension of events ends later this month.
