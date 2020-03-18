If there’s a pitching situation, Sam Belasco has been in it. From pre-district tournaments to playoff starts, the Hudson Hornets have never been shy about handing the ball to their reliable lefty.
Perhaps nothing personifies the mind of Belasco than one of his first big moments at the varsity level.
Going against traditional state powerhouse Jasper, the Hornets sent Belasco to the mound with the game tied in the ninth inning.
Then a sophomore, Belasco answered the call with 51/3 innings of one-hit shutout ball. He was rewarded in the 14th inning when the Hornets pushed across the winning run on a game-winning bunt hit from Mason McDonald.
That same Jasper team would go on to the state tournament, showing exactly the grit of Belasco.
Now a senior, he vividly remembers that win, but he also remembers the outing before it almost just as well.
“I’d just given up a walk-off homer against Nac,” Belasco said. “That showed me they still had confidence in me. Going out there and having a game like that against a good team made me feel better about where I was.”
Belasco would go on to become a key portion of that playoff team, earning second-team all-district honors. He also followed it up with a strong junior season that featured a 2.26 ERA.
Now in his senior season, he has been one of the go-to pitchers on the Hudson staff.
“He’s bailed us out a bunch of times,” Hudson head coach Glen Kimble said. “He’s pitched in a bunch of big games for us, and one of the good things about him is he never loses his confidence. He’ll hang in there and make his pitches.”
This past weekend, Belasco once again proved his versatility as he pitched a complete game against Class 6A Brazoswood.
Due to an efficient pitch count, he was able to return on Saturday, pitching two shutout innings in gaining the win in a 2-1 victory over Lufkin.
“That so fun just because we know all of those guys,” Belasco said. “That lets us know what we can do when we put it together.”
Belasco’s favorite pitcher is Clayton Kershaw. A fellow lefty, Belasco can watch how the Dodgers’ lefty is able to work his way through opposing lineups.
“He’s not one of the harder throwers, but he’s effective,” Belasco said. “He shows you don’t have to throw hard to get the job done.”
Following his senior year, Belasco will stay close to home as he recently committed to Angelina College. He’ll join battery mate Ben Penn, who has also committed to play for the Roadrunners.
Belasco said having a catcher like Penn would be vital to any pitcher’s success. The two Hudson players will room together at Angelina College. In fact, Belasco compared Penn to current University of Houston starting catcher Kyle Lovelace.
“He’s one of the best catchers I’ve ever had,” Belasco said. “He’ll get a pitch called a strike when it isn’t really one. He’s got that same type of mentality that Kyle did.”
Belasco also brings the type of mentality to the program that helps his teammates feed off of his effort.
“If he was in the majors, he’d be what you called the consummate professional,” Kimble said.
“He comes to school and practice and works every day. He really has done everything for us.”
