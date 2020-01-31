A six-game winning streak has the Lufkin Lady Panthers in the playoffs once again. They’ll set their sights even higher tonight as they welcome in the district-leading Jacksonville Fightin’ Maidens in a key 16-5A clash.
Jacksonville is sitting atop the standings with a perfect 10-0 record. Lufkin is a single game back at 9-1 with the only setback along the way coming on the road in Jacksonville.
That scenario means Jacksonville would clinch the outright title with a win tonight and another victory in any of its last three games.
Lufkin can spoil those plans as a victory would knot the district race with three games left in the regular season.
The Lady Panthers have put themselves in title contention thanks in large part to a stellar defensive run through the district slate.
Through 10 district games, Lufkin has allowed more than 30 points on just three occasions. Two of those came in wins over Marshall and Hallsville. The other was in a 57-19 loss to Jacksonville.
Lufkin is coming off a 41-26 win over Nacogdoches in front of a raucous home crowd on Tuesday night. Tori Coleman and Aniya Cottrell led Lufkin with 11 points apiece, while the defense was the story once again by forcing 27 turnovers.
Tip-off for tonight’s game at Panther Gym is set for 6:15 p.m.
After that contest, the Panthers will look to steady themselves in the district race when they host the Jacksonville Indians.
Just a week ago, the Panthers found themselves a game out of first place in the 16-5A standings. However, a devastating buzzer-beating loss in Marshall was followed by a frustrating home setback against Nacogdoches.
Those losses leave a district title a long shot, although the Panthers are still in strong contention for one of the district’s four playoff spots.
Lufkin enters the night three games back of both Nacogdoches and Marshall in the standings. The Panthers are currently in a three-way tie with Hallsville and Whitehouse for third place in the district.
With head-to-head wins over both of those teams, Lufkin is still in a good position for a playoff spot entering the final three weeks of the regular season.
However, the Panthers can’t afford a slip up against Jacksonville tonight.
Jacksonville has yet to win a district game, although they have a roster talented enough to provide problems for the Panthers.
In the team’s first meeting, Lufkin trailed by double digits in the first half before coming back for a win.
Jacksonville provided a test for Mashall on Tuesday before dropping a 75-64 decision.
Following tonight’s game, Lufkin has four straight games against a group of teams fighting for the third and fourth playoff spots in the district.
Tip-off for tonight’s game at Panther Gym is set for approximately 7:30 p.m.
Both games can be heard on 103.7 FM with Gary Ivins handling play-by-play.
