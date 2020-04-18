Even as various sports had been canceled and postponed, high schoolers held out hope they would get the chance to complete their regular seasons.
Those hopes were officially crushed on Friday afternoon as the University Interscholastic League announced the cancellation of all spring activities and state championships.
The UIL announced on March 13 that activities would be halted the following day. They had held out hope of completing the spring schedule even while most collegiate events were quickly canceled.
However, when the announcement was made that schools would not resume in this academic year, the UIL’s announcement seemed inevitable.
It eventually came approximately four hours after the governor’s announcement.
“With the announcement from Governor Greg Abbott that all Texas schools are to remain closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year, and in an effort to help protect the health and safety of Texans, the UIL is canceling all remaining 2019-20 spring activities and championships,” the UIL said in a statement.
The cancellation ends the regular seasons for basketball, baseball, softball, track and field, golf and tennis. It also cancels the remainder of the boys basketball state tournament. On the baseball and softball side, teams were either in the early stages of district competition or still in non-district play. The other sports were also weeks away from district competition.
On the soccer side, the Lufkin and Hudson girls were in the driver’s seat for a district title. An official word on how those titles are handled will be upcoming. The Panthers’ soccer team, which won their only state title exactly five years ago, was headed to the postseason as well.
Instead the season came to an end away from the playing field on Friday afternoon.
“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” UIL executive director Charles Breithaup said in a statement. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”
In addition, practices, rehearsals and workouts remain suspended until further notice. The UIL said it would continue to follow the direction of state authorities and will work closely with member schools.
“I am grateful to the UIL staff for their leadership and dedication to students,” UIL legislative council chair Curtis Rhodes said. “Together we will get through this and we look forward to the day students are once again able to participate in education-based interscholastic activities.”
