The Lufkin Panthers continued their playoff push with a key 40-33 win over the Whitehouse Wildcats in District 16-5A basketball action in Whitehouse Tuesday night.
Natron Wortham scored a team-high 16 points, while Jackson Parks added 10. Other Lufkin scorers were Zay Shankle (9), Jordan Moore (4) and Christian Mumphery (1).
Lufkin trailed 9-6 after a quarter but led 19-17 at half before the game was tied at 30-30 after three quarters. The Panthers faced a deficit in the final quarter but held the Wildcats to three points over the final eight minutes in the win.
With the win, Lufkin (6-4 in district) remained alone in third place in the district standings with four games left in the season. John Tyler is a game back in fourth place with Whitehouse and Hallsville each holding 4-6 records.
Lufkin returns for a home game against Pine Tree at 7:30 Friday night.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Panthers were on the short end of a 47-38 setback against Whitehouse.
Tori Coleman led Lufkin with 9 points, while Courtnee Morgan and Aaliyah Menefee scored 6 apiece.
Despite the loss, Lufkin has already locked up a playoff spot headed into the last week of the regular season.
The Lady Panthers will host Pine Tree at 7:30 Friday night.
Woodville girls 72, Central 40 — The Central Lady Bulldogs dropped a 72-40 decision to the fifth-ranked Woodville Lady Eagles in Central Tuesday night.
Presley Slatter led the way for Central with 15 points.
Other Lady Bulldogs’ scorers were Kaycie Jo Brown (9), Madison Morehouse (6), Alexis Lofton (4), Sabrina Weathers (3), Brenom Brown (2) and Preslie Turney (1).
Central will host Pineywoods Community Academy for homecoming on Friday night.
