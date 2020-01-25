DIBOLL — Both the Diboll Ladyjacks and Lumberjacks took full advantage of home court on Friday, with the Lady ’Jacks rallying to beat Pineywoods Community Academy’s girls 52-45 and the Lumberjacks rolling past the PCA boys 75-48 at Lumberjack Gymnasium.
The Lady Jacks trailed 21-16 at the half, but found an offensive rhythm in the third quarter to take a 32-30 lead eight minutes later. Asia Collins, who led Diboll with 16 points, scored six of those in the period. When the Lady Wolves pulled to within a single digit at 36-35 in the fourth quarter, Diboll went on a 9-4 run to take control over the final minutes.
The Lady Jacks’ Luster added 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Phipps finished with seven points.
PCA’s Bella Stanley led the Lady Wolves in scoring with 14 points. Zoey Kelley added 10 points, Mercedes Winn and Aspynn Walker each scored seven and Trenity Johnson six in the loss.
The Diboll boys scored the first eight points to open the second game, racing to a 10-2 lead by midway through the first quarter and putting the game out of reach early. Javaughn Luster led all scorers with 21 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Demaria Cook added nine points, Daris McMillan nine and Zach Albro eight to lead the Lumberjacks.
Houston Wall and Jordan Morrison led PCA with 12 points each. Slade Havard added seven.
Diboll’s teams are at Central High School on Tuesday, with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. and the boys following afterward.
PCA’s squads will host Central Heights Tuesday at Angelina College.
The early game starts at 6 p.m.
