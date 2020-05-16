When the stakes are the highest, Lufkin’s Shaun Bowers always wanted the ball in his hand.
There was the time as a sophomore when he closed out a win over Top 25 Oak Ridge in a district contest. Then as a junior, he was the starter in the opening game of the playoffs.
What exactly was the secret of his success?
“It’s pretty simple for me,” Bowers said. “If I’m out there on the mound, then my mindset is I’m better than everybody else on the field. I’m going to come out with the best stuff I have. It might always work out, but if you go out there thinking you’re going to get beat, then you’re going to get beat.”
As a third generation Panther, Bowers has relished his time with the Panthers. He started his sophomore season on the JV before being moved up to varsity.
Once he got his foot in the door, he wasn’t about to turn back around.
“It’s tough to not still be out here playing,” Bowers said. “You don’t see this type of atmosphere at most high schools we go to. I just can’t believe it ended like this.”
While Bowers had his high school career cut short, he made plenty of memories along the way.
In one of his first appearances, he finished off the victory over Oak Ridge in a game that was started by fellow sophomore Cy Murphy.
That was just a sign of things to come for a duo of pitchers set to help carry the Lufkin pitching staff before the season was called off early.
“That was crazy,” Bowers said. “It was the opportunity we’d both been waiting for. I think it showed us personally what we were capable of at this level. I think it showed the stage wasn’t too big for us.”
Following that fast start, Bowers’ junior season started with a few bumps in the road in the non-district slate. However, by the time Lufkin established itself as a legitimate district contender, he was one of the go-to pitchers whether in starting or relief roles.
“Nobody thought much of us last year,” Bowers said. “They picked us fourth in district so we were supposed to struggle just to make the playoffs. I think that made last year so much more fun, proving them all wrong.”
Bowers epitomized that effort with his own role on that team.
“Last year didn’t start off great for him,” Lufkin head coach John Cobb said. “But by the end of it, he’s out there starting game one of the playoffs. He’s a resilient kid that works extremely hard.”
His senior year was possibly the toughest one for Bowers, who had knee surgery in the offseason that forced him to miss the first two tournaments of the season before making his debut at the Pete Runnels tournament.
The ultimate goal was for him to work his way back into being one of the centerpieces of the Lufkin pitching staff.
He appeared to be well on his way to achieving that status as he picked up a save in his season debut in a 4-1 win over Westside on the opening day of the Pete Runnels tournament.
As it turned out, the start of his senior season was also the end.
“It just felt great to be back out there, especially getting the last out in a win in the first game,” Bowers said. “Then a few days later, it was over. We waited to see if we’d get to play again before they finally called it off. It sucks, but there’s nothing we can do about it.”
While it was a tough pill to swallow, Bowers’ work off the field has already opened up options for his future. Bowers is a member of the National Honors Society and his high school GPA was in the upper 90s. He plans on attending SFA where he hopes to become a wildlife biologist.
“He was a part of this senior class that I never had to worry about in the classroom,” Cobb said. “We had a 93.556 average as a team, and his was even better than that. He’s the type of player you want in your program.”
Whether in the classroom or on the field, Bowers has left a lasting impression on the Lufkin program.
“I’m going to miss going out there and competing every Tuesday and Friday,” Bowers said. “But most of all I’m going to miss these guys and just being out here. This is a special place.”
