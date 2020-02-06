The Central Bulldogs’ basketball team recently picked up a pair of key district victories by getting past Woodville and Central Heights.
On Tuesday night, Brody Shumaker poured in 28 points, including four baskets from long distance, in leading Central to a 69-66 win over Woodville.
Braiden Bell joined him in double digits with 18. Other Central scorers were Ben Shelfo (8), Christian Castillo (6), Dylan Cloonan (5) and Caleb Hudnall (4).
Central led 17-15 after a quarter, 38-28 at halftime and 55-49 after three quarters.
On Friday night, Central spoiled Central Heights’ homecoming with a 51-47 win over the Blue Devils. Shelfo nailed six 3-pointers on his way to a 20-point night.
Cloonan added 18 points. Other Central scorers were Braiden Bell (6), Shumaker (5) and Hudnall (2).
Central will host Pineywoods Community Academy for homecoming Friday night.
