With district action just around the corner, the Lufkin Panthers will play their final tuneup of the year as they compete in the 38th annual BSN Sports New Caney ISD Basketball Tournament starting today.
Lufkin is one of 16 teams competing in the tournamnet, which features 30 games in two days played at two different gyms. It mainly features teams from across the Houston area.
The Panthers will open the tournament at noon today when they take on Humble at New Caney High School.
Humble is a Class 6A team that is 8-8 on the season.
Lufkin is 13-4 on the season after a pair of wins just before the Christmas holiday.
The Panthers took a 66-62 win over A&M Consolidated on Dec. 19 before hanging on for a 55-51 win over Hardin-Jefferson the next afternoon.
The Panthers have won six of their last seven games.
Lufkin will have two games in today’s action. A win over Humble would move Lufkin into the winner’s bracket against the Oak Ridge/Hutto winner at 7:30 p.m., also at New Caney High School.
A loss would move Lufkin into the loser’s bracket against the loser of that game at 6 p.m. at New Caney High School.
The Panthers will also play two games on Saturday. The championship game of the bracket is slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Following this weekend’s action, the Panthers will open district play on Jan. 3 when they travel to face Nacogdoches.
Ridge Point girls 54, Lufkin 36 — The Lufkin Lady Panthers broke from the Christmas holidays on Thursday afternoon to take on a loaded field in the Division I bracket of the Aggieland Invitational.
The Lady Panthers took a 54-36 loss against Ridge Point in the opener.
With the loss, Lufkin moved into the bronze bracket where it will face the Mayde Creek/Beaumont United loser.
The tournament will continue through Saturday.
Following the weekend’s action, Lufkin, which is 2-0 in district play, will return to 16-5A action on Jan. 3 when it travels to Nacogdoches.
Central girls 39, Sabine 36 — The Central Lady Bulldogs opened the Tenaha tournament with a 39-36 win over Sabine on Thursday afternoon.
Central scorers were Preslie Turney (13, rebound, assist), Presley Slatter (7, rebound, 3 assists), Kaycie Jo Brown (6, 6 rebounds), Ally Shaver (4, 4 rebounds), K.K. Harris (4, 2 rebounds, assist), Sabrina Weathers (2, rebound), Madison Morehouse (2, 8 rebounds, 2 assists), Jordyn Davis (1, rebound) and Alexis Lofton (2 rebounds, 3 assists).
Central will continue the Tenaha tournament today.
