Central senior K.K. Hancock admits there was a time as an inexperienced freshman she was “scared to death” to make a mistake on the softball field.
Three years later, she is the one that puts fear into her opponents. As the catcher for a Central team that climbed to No. 3 in the state rankings, she served notice whenever she stepped on the field that she wouldn’t be taken lightly.
By the end of a remarkable four-year career at Central, she left an impression on the program that won’t soon be forgotten.
“When I was a freshman, I was out there just trying not to mess up,” Hancock said. “But I think personally, I play a lot better when I go out there and have fun. I really think the whole team is at our best when we’re just having fun.”
Apparently both Hancock and the rest of the Lady Bulldogs spent their careers having plenty of fun. They made the playoffs in each of their seasons in Central while consistently being ranked among the top teams in the state.
Hancock was in the middle of the action every step of the way, a virtue Central head coach Kurtis Acosta said was apparent both on the field and away from it.
“K.K. has been a leader for our team from day one,” Acosta said. “The kids respect her and know she always wants what’s best for the team.”
Throughout her time at Central, Hancock has shown her grit for a program she says she grew up admiring. That was on display last season when she virtually played a few games with one arm.
An elbow injury forced her from behind her regular spot behind the plate. Instead of immediately sitting out, she did everything she could to stay on the field.
“I couldn’t (play catcher), so I went out to right and left field and would just roll in the ball after I caught it,” Hancock said. “After the middle of March, I had to miss the rest of the season.”
Instead of remembering that injury, Acosta remembers exactly the heart Hancock showed both as a junior and throughout her career.
“She’s the epitome of a fighter,” Acosta said. “With the injury she suffered last year, she worked so hard to get back and she really contributed a lot to our offense this year.”
Some of Hancock’s best memories come with her teammate and Central pitcher Lexi Windsor.
Their chemistry is apparent on the field, but their competitive nature was a driving force for both of them. One case came in a pre-district 2019 tournament when they played a game of “anything you can do, I can do better.”
“We’re playing in a tournament last year, and I hit a homer,” Hancock said. “So she gets up there and tries to show me up and hits one out. Then she goes out and hits another homer. Stuff like that is what I’ll remember the most about here.”
While Hancock’s senior season was cut short, she has plenty of memories of her days in the Lady Bulldogs’ uniform to carry with her.
“Ever since I was a sixth grader, I watched the seniors above me and knew I wanted to be out there when I was a freshman. Then I got out there and looked up at the lights when I was a freshman and can’t even describe what it felt like. It just went by so quickly, then it was over.”
Now Hancock is set for her next softball venture, which will take her to Northeast Texas next season. Instead of competitors, she’ll now be on the same side with Diboll’s K.K. Rodriguez and Hudson’s Tasha Pierce and Hanna Allen as she continues to chase her softball dreams.
“I don’t know what my life would be without softball,” Hancock said. “I’m fortunate to have a dad whose taken me out to the batting cages every Sunday. We’d go through our catching drills and hitting. Those are some of my best memories.”
Her high school coach shares the sentiments of what she has meant to the program.
“There are very few players that love the game like K.K. loves the game,” Acosta said. “She’d catch eight games a day if we’d let her. You don’t coach very many players like K.K., so I feel very blessed to have been so lucky.”
