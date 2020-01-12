Another weekend tournament. Another undefeated showing.
Oscar Ibarra and Luis Flores scored a goal apiece as the Lufkin Panthers’ soccer team capped off a 2-0-1 weekend with a 2-0 win over the Tyler Lee Red Raiders on the final day of the Longview Invitational in Longview Saturday.
“They’re starting to come together as a team,” Lufkin head coach David McPherson said. “They’re realizing what type of effort it takes to win at this level. It’s going to take all 11 on the field, and they’re beginning to understand it.”
After overcoming a two-goal deficit for a win over Sulphur Springs before coming back from a pair of deficits in a tie against Longview, the Panthers took the fight to Tyler Lee on Saturday.
After a scoreless first half, Lufkin was able to come through with a pair of goals that decided the game.
“I told Eliazar (assistant coach Caldera) that the last two days we learned to play from behind,” McPherson said. “Today it looked like we learned to play from ahead.”
After the scoreless first half, Lufkin finally got on the board 20 minutes into the second half when Ibarra scored off an assist from Adan Hernandez.
The Panthers added an insurance goal when Ibarra assisted on a Flores goal that made it 2-0 with 11:30 remaining.
“Today was a total team effort,” McPherson said. “We played everybody. I thought overall it was a good tournament for us.
“Three games in three days takes a lot of effort and energy, especially against quality competition like we’ve seen the last two weekends.”
McPherson credited Brandon Flores for his play in goal as he made a pair of outstanding saves.
With the win, Lufkin advanced to the championship game of the tournament against Longview, although it wasn’t played on Saturday.
With the Panthers (5-0-1) and Lobos already scheduled to play in the opener of this week’s LP Showcase on Thursday afternoon, the teams elected for that game to also serve as the championship game of the Longview tournament.
That game is set to be played at 4 p.m. Thursday at Jase Magers Soccer Field. If the teams go to a rain schedule, it would be played at 1 p.m. Thursday at John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.