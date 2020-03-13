The Lufkin Panthers and Lady Panthers will return to the soccer field tonight as they play in a pair of key District 16-5A contests.
The first-place Lady Pack will host second-place Whitehouse while the Panthers will hit the road to Whitehouse looking to officially lock up a playoff spot.
On the girls’ side, Lufkin holds a narrow one-point advantage over Whitehouse in the district standings heading into tonight’s matchup.
The teams battled to a 2-2 tie earlier in the season before Whitehouse won a shootout to get an extra point in the standings.
In that game, Rachel Bonnin and Idalia Hernandez each scored for the Lady Panthers.
With just two games left next week, the Lady Panthers could virtually lock up the district title with a win tonight.
However, a Whitehouse win would set up a chase to the district title over the final week.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 6 p.m. There won’t be a junior varsity game tonight.
In boys’ action, the Panthers will be on the road to face a Whitehouse team currently tied for the district lead.
Whitehouse and John Tyler are tied for first place with 28 points with Jacksonville following with 27. Lufkin has 23 points and could climb the district ladder by winning out.
Whitehouse handed the Panthers their first loss of the season in a 3-2 decision in Lufkin earlier this year.
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Whitehouse is set for 6 p.m. The JV game will start at 4 p.m.
