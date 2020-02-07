The Lufkin Lady Panthers will look to improve their playoff seeding on Senior Night while the Panthers will try to move closer to wrapping up a postseason spot as they host Pine Tree in District 16-5A basketball action tonight.
On the girls’ side, Lufkin is coming off its third district loss of the season in a 47-38 setback against Whitehouse. Tori Coleman led Lufkin with 9 points, while Courtnee Morgan and Aaliyah Menefee added 6 apiece.
However, Lufkin can render that loss virtually meaningless with wins in each of its last two games.
The Lady Panthers (9-3) currently sit alone in second place in the district standings behind Jacksonville (12-0). Lufkin is a game up on third-place Whitehouse (8-4) and two games ahead of fourth-place Hallsville (7-5).
That means Lufkin will clinch the district’s second seed with wins tonight and in John Tyler Tuesday.
Tonight’s opponent, Pine Tree (4-8 in district), has already been officially eliminated from the postseason chase.
Lufkin took a 39-22 win over Pine Tree when the teams met in Longview earlier this season.
On the boys side, the Panthers are on the verge of locking up a playoff spot with two weeks left in the regular season.
Lufkin is alone in third place with a game lead over John Tyler, which currently holds the district’s fourth seed. Hallsville and Whitehouse are each a game behind John Tyler.
The Panthers are coming off a key 40-33 road win over Whitehouse on Tuesday night. Natron Wortham led the Pack with 16 points, while Jackson Parks had 10.
Lufkin trailed in the fourth quarter before rallying for the win.
When the teams met at Pine Tree Tree earlier this season, the Panthers dropped a surprising 54-51 decision.
Tip-off for the girls game is set for 6:15 p.m. with the boys game set to follow at 7:30.
Hudson, Central hosting homecomings — Hudson and Central will host key district showdowns as they have their homecoming ceremonies tonight.
For Central, both the Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs are in the middle of the playoff chase headed into tonight’s district matchups with Pineywoods Community Academy.
Central has locked up a playoff spot on the girls’ side despite a loss to No. 5 Woodville on Tuesday night.
On the boys’ side, the Bulldogs have been surging as of late. Central followed a 51-47 win over Central Heights with a 69-66 victory over Woodville.
Tonight’s girls game will start at approximately 6:15 p.m. with the boys following at 7:30. Homecoming ceremonies will be held at the conclusion of the games.
Meanwhile, Hudson welcomes in Center for homecoming night.
The Hornets will be looking for some revenge after the Roughriders handed them their second loss of the season in 68-54 fashion.
That was also Center’s last win as it has dropped four straight games since then.
Earlier this season, Center took a 69-32 win over Hudson.
Tip-off for the varsity girls is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow. Homecoming activities will be held at the conclusion of tonight’s games.
