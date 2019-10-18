A 6-0 start to the season, along with a looming matchup against district champion Franklin in two weeks, has the Diboll Lumberjacks thinking big.
They’ll look to avoid a letdown tonight as they travel to take on a dangerous Elkhart team.
The Elks are currently alone in third place in the district with their only district loss being a 48-22 setback to Franklin.
However, they are carrying some momentum into tonight’s game as they are coming off a 41-20 win over Trinity last week.
Diboll hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down behind standout running back Daris McMillan and a dominating defense.
This past week, McMillan put up another big night with 224 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries in a 42-0 win over Coldspring.
That was more than enough to back up a defense that has quietly been one of the most consistent groups in the state. Through six weeks, Diboll has given up 33 points, an average of less than a touchdown per contest.
The Lumberjacks have only allowed double digits in one game this season, a 43-10 win over Crockett.
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Elkhart is set for 7:30.
Huntington (0-6, 0-0) at Jasper (4-1, 1-0) — It’s been a rough start for the Huntington Red Devils, who are winless entering district action.
The Red Devils had the week off to get ready for district following a 56-14 loss to Liberty.
Jasper, the district favorite, will provide quite a challenge for the Red Devils. Since being knocked off by Diboll on Sept. 20, Jasper has won back-to-back games by a combined score of 124-27.
The Bulldogs also opened district with a 51-21 win over Shepherd last week.
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Jasper is set for 7:30.
San Augustine (5-0, 1-0) at Groveton (5-1, 1-0) — It’s been quite a run for the Groveton Indians, who improved to 5-1 with a 56-20 win over West Sabine.
Cade Steubing had another big night through the air and Trenton Torregrossa was strong on the ground in the victory.
The Indians have won each of their five games by at least 27 points.
However, the level of competition takes a steep rise tonight as the Indians host a San Augustine team that has stormed its way to a 5-0 record.
This past week, San Augustine, the No. 4 team in Class 2A DI, smashed Hull-Daisetta 83-0.
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Groveton is set for 7 p.m.
Corrigan-Camden (4-2, 1-0) at Kountze (1-4, 0-1) — The Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs ended a brief two-game losing streak with a 20-13 win over New Waverly last Friday night.
In a game that was controlled by the defenses, the Bulldogs held on for the district-opening win.
The Bulldogs will go after a 2-0 start tonight as they make the trip to Kountze.
The Lions are 1-4 on the season with their lone win being a 14-8 decision over Hull-Daisetta.
In their four losses, they have been outscored by a total of 209-20, including last week’s 66-0 loss to Newton.
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Kountze is set for 7:30 p.m.
