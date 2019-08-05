The Lufkin Lady Panther volleyball team’s record-setting 2018 season didn’t just happen overnight.
The team finished with a program-record 24 wins and made Lufkin’s first playoff appearance in years. There were a number of postseason accolades bestowed, along with players receiving upper-level offers to continue their playing careers.
The season undoubtedly marked a milestone, but what made 2018 even more special was the climb the program endured to get there.
Four years ago, head coach Leah Flores chose to put together a group of underclassmen and throw them straight into the fire, knowing that with the proper coaching and dedication, those players would develop both the skills and chemistry necessary for success. Clearly, her plan worked.
Now, in 2019, Flores and her Lady Panthers are facing a similar reload. The team graduated several seniors, and the current version of Lufkin volleyball will again feature numerous underclassmen expected to step in and take over.
Flores, like most coaches, doesn’t like the words “rebuilding” or “reloading.” She and her staff have spent too much time developing the program from the ground up, meaning she fully expects this roster to build skills quickly.
“We’re looking at the beginning of the season as a temporary pause to get back to good,” Flores said. “We’re young, and we’ll need a little time to learn. The skills are there. We just have to have game experience to put it all together.”
Of the team’s four seniors, few saw extensive playing time in 2018, a testament to how strong last year’s team was. Stefani Hernandez provides versatility (she played the setter position in Saturday’s Alumni scrimmage) and is expected to lock down the libero spot while providing needed leadership.
Senior Janiya Ross will play on the outside along with sophomore Kelby Coutee. Others with experience include seniors Lexxi Freeman and Kaylen Davis, along with juniors Catera Brown and Vicky Concha. Claire Walters was a key member of last year’s JV squad; she’s moved up to the varsity for the 2018 campaign.
After those players, the team will rely on several incoming freshmen to hit the floor ready to roll. Libby Flores is expected to serve as the team’s main setter, a position for which most coaches would prefer to have more experience.
“It’s not what any coach would plan, having a freshman step into the setter role, but she has played with some of the varsity girls both in club play and in practice, so she’s ready for it,” Flores said. “It’s tough putting all that on any 14-year old. The setter is the team’s quarterback, so it’s going to be tough. But I know she’ll do well, and she’ll continue working hard to learn everything she needs to know.”
Freshmen Courtney Morgan (middle), Bree Hodges (back) and Aleah Park (back) also will see extensive time on the floor.
“They’re all so young, and just like in any other area of life, they’ll need time to mature in their roles and expectations,” Flores said. “They’ll adjust just fine.”
Perhaps the biggest benefit to this year’s roster is its depth, along with players’ abilities to perform more than one role. Flores’ approach to building a stronger youth program is paying dividends.
“It’s nice to have a group of subs on the bench to give us options,” Flores said. “We have a deep bench, and that’s a luxury we’ve never had. We’ve been trying to build the program to this point, where we have plenty of players who can help out.
“One thing we have in our favor is girls who can come out and regain fresh legs before going back in,” Flores added. “In the past, we felt like we nearly had to kill our setter and outside and middle hitters; they never came off the floor, just because we didn’t have the depth necessary for them to get a break. We’ve worked all summer on ensuring we have four or five back-row players so they can work for the hitters.”
Over the past few years, the big hitters on the team were easy to identify, but Flores said the catch was relying on one or two players a little too much. This year’s team, with its depth, will have a slightly different approach to its attack.
“In the past, we depended on one player quite a bit,” Flores said. “We focused so much of our offense on getting her the ball. Now, we have a very athletic group on the front row who can play pretty much any position, so we can spread the ball around instead of just pushing it outside every time.
“The go-to hitter? We’re still developing that hitter we can count on every time to put the ball down on the floor. Right now, we’re just looking for the consistency in that role.”
The Lady Pack has several weeks before opening District 16-5A play (at Nacogdoches on Sept. 13). By then, Flores said, her girls will be ready to face a tough league featuring perennial powerhouses such as Hallsville and Whitehouse. Until then, Flores said, it will be a matter of simply focusing on two main areas.
“We have to eliminate unforced errors, and we have to build confidence,” Flores said “The girls have to learn and believe they can be just as good as last year’s team.”
The Lady Panthers will host a three-team scrimmage today beginning at 11 a.m. at Panther Gymnasium before opening the regular season Tuesday at Willis. Lufkin’s first home game will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 against Livingston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.