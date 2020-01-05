An offensive explosion capped a perfect weekend as the Lufkin Panthers’ soccer team rolled to a 5-3 win over the A&M Consolidated Tigers on the final day of the Kilt Cup in The Woodlands on Saturday afternoon.
With the win, Lufkin finished off a 3-0 opening weekend against some tough competition from across the state.
“The Kilt Cup is a great venue and you’re going to face quality teams every time out,” Lufkin head coach David McPherson said. “I’m very proud of us going 3-0, but at this time of year, it’s all about getting guys in the right positions and getting better as a team. We’ve still got plenty we can work on.”
The Panthers got on the board first when Oscar Ibarra converted a penalty kick.
Lufkin eventually took a 2-1 lead into halftime with the second goal coming when Ibarra delivered a corner kick that was headed into the net by Miguel Rojo.
After the break, Ibarra continued to set up his teammates as he assisted on a Luis Flores goal that made the score 3-1.
A&M Consolidated pulled within a goal on a penalty kick with 30 minutes remaining before Lufkin scored back-to-back goals that put the game away.
Flores’ second goal came on a free kick, making it 4-2.
Lufkin the put the game away when Emmanuel Galarza scored off an Adan Hernandez kick that made it 5-2.
A last-minute A&M Consolidated goal made the final 5-3.
“We had so many opportunities out there and actually ended the game with 28 shots,” McPherson said. “We probably should have put up double-digit goals, and when that happens, the players tend to get frustrated. We settled down at the half and did a better job of putting the ball in the back of the net.”
McPherson said with a pair of tough tournaments coming up, there is still plenty of work ahead.
“3-0 in the first tournament is what every coach in the state is shooting for,” McPherson said. “It’s still just the first tournament of the year. We need to work on eliminating our mistakes because there is still plenty we need to clean up.”
Lufkin will open the Longview tournament at 4 p.m. Thursday against Sulphur Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.