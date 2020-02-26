Kinley Evans pitched a complete game one-hit shutout as the Hudson Lady Hornets pounced on the Silsbee Lady Tigers for a 10-0 win in non-district softball action in Hudson Tuesday night.
Evans struck out 10 and walked none in pitching Hudson to the win. She also led Hudson at the plate with a triple, two singles and four RBIs.
Other Hudson hitters were Makayla Burton (triple, 3 RBIs), Brynn Davis and Hanna Allen (single, RBI) and Madi Ulrich and Tasha Pierce (single).
Evans’ bases-clearing triple gave Hudson a 4-0 lead in the first inning and her RBI single put the 10-run mercy rule into effect in the fifth inning.
Hudson (2-4-2) will host Shepherd at 6 p.m. Friday.
Huntington softball 4, Livingston 3 — Kaitlin Jinkins hit a walkoff RBI single as the Huntington Devilettes took an eight-inning 4-3 win over the Livingston Lady Lions in Huntington Tuesday night.
Jinkins finished the night with three singles and four RBIs to lead the Huntington offense. Casey Whitley added a double, single and RBI, Lainey Gates and Emma Tatum each had a pair of singles and Courtney Smith hit a double.
Whitley pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
Tatum pitched four innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and no walks with three strikeouts.
Huntington (7-1) will play in the Whitehouse tournament starting on Thursday.
Central softball 14, Carthage 5 — K.K. Hancock had three doubles and six RBIs as the Central Lady Bulldogs overcame an early 5-1 deficit on their way to a 14-5 rout of the Carthage Lady Bulldogs in Central Tuesday night.
A five-run second inning gave Carthage a 5-1 lead before Central scored multiple runs in each of its final five at-bats on the way to the win.
Lexi Windsor got the win in relief for Central as she pitched 51/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. Brenom Brown started the game.
Other Central hitters were Preslie Turney (3 singles, RBI), Johnae Robinson (3 singles), K.K. Harris (double, single, 2 RBIs), Kendall Smith (double, single), Brown (2 singles, RBI), Kenzie Warner (double, 3 RBIs), Lexi Windsor (single, RBI) and Madison Morehouse (double).
Central (7-1) will compete in the Allen Invitational starting Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.