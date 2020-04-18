From back-to-back appearances on the first-team all-district squad to a recent spot on a pair of academic all-state teams, Jackson Parks has been the model student/athlete for the Lufkin Panthers.
He’ll get the chance to carry both of those traits onto the next level after he signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Hendrix College starting next season.
Parks signed in front of his family in a ceremony behind his home on Friday afternoon.
“It’s super exciting because this has been a goal of mine for awhile,” Parks said. “I thought this might be a possibility for me in the summer between my sophomore and junior seasons when I was playing on a Tyler AAU team. They had a lot of highly recruited JUCO guys. If I could compete there, then I thought I had a good chance.”
Parks has proven his ability throughout the last two seasons on the varsity squad. As one of the top shooters, he brought together an overall game that gave him the chance to compete at the collegiate level.
He was a part of the 2018-19 team that missed the regional tournament by a single game before leading Lufkin to a return trip to the playoffs this season.
“Coach (SaDale) Lamb and Coach Mac (J.T. McManus) really believed in me as a player, which meant a lot,” Parks said. “Working with the seniors was a great experience. They all helped me get to this point.”
Hendrix is a Division III school in Conway, Arkansas. Parks said he liked what he saw both in the classroom and in the athletic program.
“I think the main thing that impressed me about Hendrix was what they can offer academically,” Parks said. “I thought overall, it was a good fit for me.”
It was also recently announced that Parks and teammate KaVorick Williams had made the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State Teams.
“To me, that’s more important than even making first-team all-district,” Parks said. “I think my game can speak for itself, but that shows I’m doing the right thing in the classroom as well.”
Since school has been out, Parks has been able to stay in shape by working out in a miniature gym behind his house. He admits that has been an added benefit when others may be struggling to find ways to keep their games sharp.
Friday’s signing also brought to an end somewhat of a unique recruitment with both players and coaches being unable to make the usual trips that are common at this time of year.
“It was a little challenging,” Parks said. “Some teams would like to see you one-on-one and you can’t do that now, but it wasn’t all that bad. With all of the schools that had offered me, I had already been able to visit so there wasn’t a problem there. I’m just super fortunate to have the entire process done.”
With his signing in the books, Parks said he would continue to stay in shape while preparing for his next step both in academics and basketball.
“It’s great to get this chance,” Parks said. “I’m going to do everything I can to be ready when I get there.”
