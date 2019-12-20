With a mandatory break for the Christmas holidays starting this weekend, Lufkin head coach J.T. McManus set his Panthers up with a pair of tough tests going into the five-day layoff.
Lufkin passed the first test as Zay Shankle poured in 18 points, and Natron Wortham had 16 and the Panthers held off a tough A&M Consolidated Tigers team 66-62 in non-district action at Panther Gym Thursday night.
The Panthers led over the game’s final 29 minutes, although the Tigers never went away in a game Lufkin didn’t put away until the final minute.
Jaylen Harrison and Nate Floyd led A&M Consolidated with 16 points apiece, while Reece Peel added 11.
The win was a bit of payback for the Panthers, who were swept in three regular-season meetings last season. This time it was a different story.
The Tigers got off to a quick 4-3 lead with the help of four free throws that started the game.
Shankle responded with a 3-pointer and T.K. Scott got a basket in the lane that put the Panthers up 8-4. Lufkin never trailed again.
The Panthers took a 15-10 lead into the second quarter after another Scott basket. Scott scored 6 of his 8 points in the opening quarter.
Lufkin used a 6-1 run keyed by treys from Jackson Parks and Elijah Johnson that made it 23-15.
A&M Consolidated stayed within striking distance with Anaiah Daily’s layup cutting the margin to 32-26 at halftime.
The Panthers extended that lead out to 9 midway through the third quarter when Shankle knocked down a triple and Wortham added a layup, making it 43-34.
However, an 8-3 A&M Consolidated run was capped by layups from Floyd and Harrison, narrowing the gap to 46-42 headed into the final eight minutes. The Tigers crept to within 2 points when Harrison hit a drive on the first possession of the fourth quarter.
Leading 49-46 with 7 minutes left, Lufkin got the 7-1 spurt it needed to give itself some breathing room.
Wortham started the run with a basket. Then after a Tiger free throw, Shankle drove for a basket and Jordan Moore nailed a trey, making the score 56-47.
That proved to be enough as A&M Consolidated couldn’t cut the deficit to a one-possession game in the final minutes.
Other Lufkin scorers were Parks (9), Scott (8), Johnson (6), Moore (5) and Reggie (4).
The Panthers (12-4) return to action at 1:30 today when they host Hardin Jefferson.
