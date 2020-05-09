ZAVALLA — Zavalla’s Bryson Sluga has seemingly done it all at the high school level. From the classroom to the basketball court, his list of accomplishments is a lengthy one.
The Eagles’ senior will get to start a new list next year after signing a letter of intent to play basketball for Hesston College earlier this week.
“Getting to this day feels really good,” Sluga said. “I’ve played for 14 years and this lets me know I’ve got at least a few more.”
Hesston is a two-year school in Kansas. He said going to a relatively small campus was important for him in continuing both his education and basketball career.
“I’ve been in small schools since I was in fourth or fifth grade,” Sluga said. “I learn better in small classes with more one-on-one attention.”
Whether it is in the classroom or on the basketball court, Sluga has had no problem standing out.
He is the 2020 Zavalla High School valedictorian and as a senior, he was also a member of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Academic All-State team and a member of the first team of the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State team.
On the basketball court this past season, he was on the watch list for the McDonald’s All-American Game along with being a first-team all-district selection. Sluga was the MVP of the Apple Springs tournament earlier this season.
“Zavalla has always supported me through everything,” Sluga said. “I wouldn’t have this opportunity if not for my teammates. They let me be who I am, which helped me improve as a player.”
Sluga will head to Hesston as one of the most prolific shooters in the state.
This past season, he connected on 135 3-pointers, which was the top total of any player in the state in Class 2A, while averaging 23 points per game.
In his three-year career at the varsity level, Sluga connected on 370 3-pointers.
“He’s worked so hard to get to this point,” Zavalla head coach and Bryson’s dad, Patrick Sluga, said. “He’s pretty much grown up in the gym. He’ll be shooting before school starts and after practice ends. He’s definitely earned it.”
Patrick admitted his son’s move to another state would be a tough one for his family, but one that features plenty of benefits.
“It will be difficult just knowing he’s not around,” Patrick said, “but their games are online, so we’ll be able to watch them. It’s going to be a good experience for him.”
While Bryson is excited about the opportunity, he is still patiently waiting for when he’ll get to make the move to Kansas.
“That’s all up to the virus at this point,” Bryson said. “Hopefully it will be at the normal time school starts, but I’ll just wait until I hear something.”
Regardless of when that is, Bryson will be ready.
“From high school to summer league to travel basketball, I’m always playing,” he said. “I’m just excited I’ll have this opportunity.”
