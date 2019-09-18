TYLER — Five new teams entered the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 poll for Week 4 of the high school football season.
Paris, Texas High and Mount Pleasant joined the rankings in Class 6A/5A/4A, while Mount Vernon and Hughes Springs are newcomers to the poll in Class 3A/2A/TAPPS.
Paris (2-1) jumped all the way up to No. 9 after its 37-20 win over Gilmer, which fell from No. 6 to No. 10. Paris’ only loss this season is a 22-16 decision to No. 4 Pleasant Grove.
Texas High (2-1) cruised to a 62-13 win over Liberty-Eylau to land at No. 14. Mount Pleasant (2-0) had a bye last week and comes in at No. 15
Mount Vernon and Hughes Springs are both 3-0 and are ranked No. 13 and No. 15, respectively, in the small-school rankings.
Mount Vernon, which is under the direction of former Baylor head coach Art Briles, rolled past Canton 57-0 and will now face undefeated Winnsboro, which is coached by former Mount Vernon head coach Josh Finney.
The top five of the Class 6A/5A/4A rankings remained the same. Longview was a unanimous No. 1, followed by Carthage, Lufkin, Pleasant Grove and Tyler Lee.
Kilgore, Henderson, Van and Jasper all moved up, while Gilmer, Lindale and John Tyler fell in the poll. Athens, Marshall and Whitehouse dropped out of the poll.
In Class 3A/2A/TAPPS, Malakoff, Jefferson, Daingerfield and Gladewater were the only teams to keep their previous spots in the poll. Malakoff picked up 12 of the 13 first-place votes to remain at No. 1, and Jefferson used a 38-8 win over Arp to stay at No. 2. Daingerfield picked up one first-place vote and stayed put at No. 4. Gladewater remained at No. 6 following a 48-28 win against Center.
Diboll jumped from No. 5 to No. 3.
San Augustine, West Rusk, Alto and Sabine all moved up in the poll, and Atlanta, Tenaha, Elysian Fields and Garrison all fell from their previous positions.
New Diana and Tyler Grace Community both dropped out of the poll.
Some notable games this week in the big-school rankings are No. 1 Longview vs. West Monroe (Louisiana), No. 9 Paris at No. 15 Mount Pleasant, No. 10 Gilmer at No. 2 Carthage and No. 14 Texas High at No. 6 Kilgore.
Malakoff, which is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A/2A/TAPPS in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 and also No. 2 in Class 3A Division I by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, will host Class 3A Division I No. 1 Grandview in a rematch of last season’s state championship game.
Other notable games this week in the small-school rankings are No. 8 Tenaha at No. 7 San Augustine, No. 10 Alto at No. 14 Garrison, No. 11 Sabine at Elkhart and Winnsboro at No. 13 Mount Vernon.
Class 6A/5A/4A No. 4 Pleasant Grove and Class 3A/2A/TAPPS No. 6 Gladewater are also squaring off in Gladewater.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard, Hayden Henry and George Whitley of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, freelance writers Joe Hale and Chris Parry, Reagan Roy of CBS 19 and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
CLASS 6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last week
1. Longview (13) 195 3-0 1
2. Carthage 175 3-0 2
3. Lufkin 169 2-1 3
4. Pleasant Grove 158 3-0 4
5. Tyler Lee 146 3-0 5
6. Kilgore 118 3-0 8
7. Henderson 108 2-1 9
8. Van 88 2-1 11
9. Paris 80 2-1 NR
10. Gilmer 79 2-1 6
11. Jasper 70 2-0 13
12. Lindale 60 2-1 7
13. John Tyler 31 0-3 10
14. Texas High 28 2-1 NR
15. Mount Pleasant 26 2-0 NR
Others receiving votes: Athens 15; Whitehouse 9; Pine Tree 3; Chapel Hill 2; Marshall 1.
Dropped out: No. 11 Athens; No. 14 Marshall; No. 15 Whitehouse.
CLASS 3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last week
1. Malakoff (12) 191 3-0 1
2. Jefferson 182 3-0 2
3. Diboll 152 3-0 5
4. Daingerfield (1) 148 2-1 4
5. Atlanta 143 1-2 3
6. Gladewater 133 2-1 6
7. San Augustine 114 2-0 9
8. Tenaha 110 3-0 7
9. West Rusk 86 3-0 11
10. Alto 77 3-0 12
11. Sabine 55 3-0 14
12. Elysian Fields 42 2-1 8
13. Mount Vernon 38 3-0 NR
14. Garrison 35 1-1 10
15. Hughes Springs 15 3-0 NR
Other receiving votes: Corrigan-Camden 8; Paul Pewitt 7; New Diana 5; Tyler Grace Community 3; Elkhart 3; Winona 2; Winnsboro 2; Grapeland 2; Union Grove 1.
Dropped out: No. 13 New Diana; No. 15 Tyler Grace Community.
