CENTRAL — It’s been quite a ride for K.K. Hancock. As a standout softball player for one of the best programs in the state, she has been able to rise to the moment at the right time.
She’s also had to recover from an arm injury that kept her on the sidelines.
On Monday afternoon, the hard work paid off for her as she signed a letter of intent to play for Northeast Texas starting next season.
“This is something I’ve looked forward to my whole life,” Hancock said. “I’ve always had the goal to play at the collegiate level. For this to become a reality is something really special.”
Hancock signed her letter of intent in front of a packed room at the Central ISD Administration Building.
Her future college coach Jessica Keith was on hand for the event as part of a day in which she traveled across East Texas for players signing with Northeast.
“East Texas girls are tough and they know how to win,” Keith said. “K.K. is a leader and a good person that works hard. Add in that she’s a really good player and it’s all you could ask for.”
Her high school coach, Kurtis Acosta, has gotten a front-row seat for Hancock’s play on the field as well as her work ethic off it.
He said her signing was a well-deserved one for the Central catcher.
“The first thing you notice about her is how much she loves the sport,” Acosta said. “When practice is over, she’s still out there working. She’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever had in this program, and that’s saying a lot.”
Hancock said Northeast was a perfect fit that includes the perks of not being too far away from home. Northeast also shares a conference with Angelina College.
“I’ll get to play with kids who I’ve been playing with and against here at Central,” Hancock said. “Northeast felt like home for me. It’s a small community that just seemed like the right place for me.”
