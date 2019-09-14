GROVETON — Brett Hoffman threw for 464 yards and four touchdowns as the Buffalo Bison handed the Groveton Indians their first loss of the season in a 46-36 thriller here Friday night.
Kyle Harrison hauled in six receptions for 176 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a game the offenses controlled throughout.
Cade Steubing led the Indians with 266 yards through the air and two passing touchdowns to go along with two rushing touchdowns.
Cole Dewitt was his top target with five catches for 109 yards, while Malachi Stewart ran for 121 yards on 19 carries.
Buffalo got on the board first when Hoffman hit Jamaal Randall for a 73-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
Groveton quickly answered with Martin Chavez scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run before Steubing hit Dauvarrio Horace for a 2-point conversion for a quick 8-6 lead
Buffalo regained the lead when James Phillips scored from 4 yards out, making it 12-8.
Steubing put the Indians back on top with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Horace that made it 14-12.
However, the fourth and final lead change came midway through the second quarter when Roberto Garcia scored on a 16-yard run and Randall ran in the two-point conversion that put Buffalo up for good at 20-14.
The Bison padded that lead late in the second quarter with Hoffman hitting Harrison for touchdown passes of 80 and 8 yards that made the score 32-14 at halftime.
The Bison appeared to be running away from the Indians midway through the third quarter when Hoffman hit Randall for a 15-yard score that made it 38-14.
However, Groveton put up a fight with Steubing hitting Wells for a 27-yard touchdown pass before running the two-point conversion in himself to make it 38-22.
The Indians made it a one-score game when Steubing scored on a 16-yard touchdown run before finding Zach Foster for a two-point conversion that made it 38-30 with eight minutes still left in the game.
However, Buffalo finally put the game away two minutes later when Phillips scored from 44 yards out, making it 46-30.
Groveton added one final touchdown in the final seconds on a Steubing 12-yard touchdown run, but the two-point conversion was off the mark, leaving the final at 46-36.
Groveton (2-1) travels to Kerens on Friday night.
