Another top Lufkin recruit has made his verbal commitment to a Big 12 school after Jerrin Thompson announced he will be headed to Austin to play for the Texas Longhorns starting next season.
Thompson made the announcement via a video on his Twitter page early Sunday afternoon, one day prior to the beginning of official workouts for the upcoming season.
He is now the second Panther to make his verbal commitment after Ja’Lynn Polk earlier announced his intent to play for Texas Tech earlier this season.
Thompson chose Texas over several top schools from across the nation, including LSU, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, TCU Baylor, Arkansas and Oklahoma State.
He is a four-star recruit, according to the Rivals web site.
Thompson will be a rare four-year letterman for the Panthers after he debuted in his freshman season.
Since that debut, he has been spectacular for the Panthers, including last season in which he was named the District 8-5A DI Defensive MVP.
Last season, he was third on the team with 90 tackles to go along with three sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.
As a sophomore, he was a first-team all-district selection.
He is also a Third-Team Super Team pick in this year’s Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.
“He’s the quarterback of our defense,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “He leads both by the way he works and the way he plays. He does things the right way.”
This season, Thompson will lead a defense that has plenty of talent but is regrouping from the loss of key players, including three defensive linemen who will be playing at the collegiate level this year.
The Panthers begin workouts this afternoon. They will open the season on Aug. 30 when they host the defending Class 6A Division II state champion Longview Lobos.
Verbal commitments are non-binding. Early Signing Day is set for Dec. 18. National Signing Day is Feb. 5, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.