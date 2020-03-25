The 2020 Pineywoods Showdown, an all-star game featuring local players, has been canceled due to ongoing concerns with the spread of COVID-19.
It would have been the 12th edition of the event, which features Angelina County players playing against Nacogdoches County competitors.
In a statement released earlier this week, KTRE, which sponsors the event, said it regretted the decision, although it was a necessary one.
“While we regret canceling the game, we felt it was the only option as the world battles to stop the spread of COVID-19,” KTRE said in a statement.
Despite the cancellation, the rosters were still announced in order to honor those players. Following are the rosters of those teams.
Angelina boys (coached by Zavalla’s Patrick Sluga) — Central’s Brody Shumaker, Diboll’s Javaughn Luster and Herbert Gums, Hudson’s Teraven Rhodes and Keilohn Ferrell, Huntington’s Logan Evans and Dylan Willis, Lufkin’s Jackson Parks, Natron Wortham and Zay Shankle, Pineywoods Community Academy’s Houston Wall and Zavalla’s Bryson Sluga.
Angelina girls (coached by Lufkin’s SaDale Lamb) — Central’s Alexis Lofton, Kaycie Jo Brown and Presley Slatter, Hudson’s Bailee Newton, Shaylyn Anthony, Felicity Estrada and Tasha Pierce, Huntington’s Shalyn Hadnot, Lufkin’s Dayshia Runnels, Aniya Cottrell and Nillah Alexander and Pineywoods Community Academy’s Ireland Harrell.
Nacogdoches boys (coached by Woden’s Chase Phillips) — Central Heights’ D.J. Ransom, Chireno’s Andrew Wilson, Cushing’s Zane Thornton, Douglass’ Jacob Bruener, Garrison’s Christian Jerngan, Martinsville’s Josh James, Nacogdoches’ Nana Antwi-Boasiako and Woden’s Reid Taylor and Joseph Ramirez.
Nacogdoches girls (coached by Woden’s Lance Taylor) — Central Heights’ Brynley Thomas, Chireno’s Jaleigh Johnson, Cushing’s Kirsten McCormack, Douglass’ Grace Leuschner and Chloe Burns, Garrison’s Lexi Johnson and Jaiyah Hodge, Martinsville’s Chloe Randall, Nacogdoches’ Briana Green and Woden’s Shelby Brookshire, Hannah Hawkins and Meagan Johnson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.