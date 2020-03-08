For most high school athletes, it’s a game. For Lufkin’s Oscar Ibarra, it’s a passion.
The Lufkin midfielder has poured his heart into the game since stepping onto the field as a freshman. Even when he’s not on the field, soccer isn’t far from his mind.
When Ibarra is on the field, he is a driving force for the Panthers and a pain for opponents.
He has also been the player that makes Lufkin almost unbeatable when he’s on the field.
“He’s the motor that makes this team run,” Lufkin head coach David McPherson said. “Just by taking the field, he brings a confidence to every player out there. He brings more to this team than just the type of player he is, and he’s a dang good player.”
Ibarra is a four-year letterman for the Panthers, including a second-team all-district player last year. That was punctuated with a two-goal performance in a 2-0 win over Midlothian in the second round of the playoffs.
So far this season when he has seen the field, Lufkin has yet to lose.
“It’s tough to explain what soccer means to me,” Ibarra said. “I try to give it my all every day to become a better player. With this being my senior year, I’m excited to see how far this team can go.”
As good as he has been on the field, his value to the team was probably on display even more when he was off of it.
Ibarra went down with a knee injury against Marshall. At the time, the Panthers had a 10-0-2 record. In the next six games, Lufkin went 2-3-1.
“Everything was going great early in the season,” Ibarra said. “When I got hurt, it was tough to take. I couldn’t even sleep. When I was on the sideline, I couldn’t sit down.”
McPherson remembers one game in particular that epitomized the type of competitor he is.
“We’re in Hallsville and it might be the worst weather we’ve had all year,” McPherson said. “It’s raining, windy and cold, and he can’t even stay under the tent because he’s going around trying to help other players. That’s the type of teammate he is.”
After a month away from the field, Ibarra is finally rounding back into game shape. He has seen limited action in each of Lufkin’s past two games. Not surprisingly, his return has coincided with the Panthers three-game winning streak.
“I’m glad to get back out there, but I haven’t been able to play as much much as I’d like, “Ibarra said. “Hopefully by the time the playoffs get here, I’ll be close to 100 percent.”
That could be a scary proposition for Lufkin’s playoff opponents. A district title looks like a long shot due in large part to the team’s struggles in his absence, but there shouldn’t be a more dangerous postseason team from 16-5A.
With Ibarra and Luis Flores at their best in the district opener, Lufkin routed John Tyler 4-0. The Lions haven’t lost a regulation decision since then.
Flores is probably the most dangerous offensive player in the district even on his own as evidenced by his 23 goals in 11 games. When Flores is added to the mix, the Panthers’ offense is virtually unstoppable.
McPherson said the only real comparison to that duo in his time at Lufkin is the combination of Omar Zamarripa and Javier Patlan on the 2015 title team.
Flores plays the role of Zamarripa, who was eventually the MVP of the district and championship game. Flores is the role of Patlan, that year’s leading scorer.
“I can’t honestly say we’ve had a better combo come through Lufkin,” McPherson said. “Both those were great in their own ways. What’s so good about Luis and Oscar is they’re on the same wavelength. They know what the other one’s going to do before they do it.”
Now Ibarra will try to duplicate the same success that 2015 tandem had in leading Lufkin to the state title.
“Last year when I scored those two goals against Midlothian, I almost cried,” Ibarra said. “I can’t even imagine what it will be like if we can make it even further in the playoffs.”
