Jackson Parks and Natron Wortham have been two of the driving forces behind the Lufkin Panthers’ success on the hardwood over the past two seasons.
From leading the team within a win of the regional tournament in 2019 to leading a late surge and a playoff surge in 2020, they were instrumental to the Panthers’ program.
They were recently honored for those efforts as they were named to the 16-5A All-District Team.
Parks was the top shooter on the Panthers in his time with the team. He was an outside presence that could also draw some tough defensive matchups. It was the second straight year Parks has been named to the first-team squad.
Meanwhile, Wortham did the work on the inside where he was often matched up against bigger centers. Despite those matchups, he was one of the go-to players on offense on any given night.
The honor capped off a memorable career that included being named the 16-5A Player of the Year as a junior.
In addition to those honors, the Panthers had a pair of second-team selections in senior Zay Shankle and junior Jordan Moore.
Shankle was a key player for the Panthers throughout the year, including a stellar stretch during Lufkin’s strong finishing kick.
Meanwhile, Jordan Moore earned second-team honors for the second straight years as a versatile presence for the Panthers. Moore was also a first-team selection as a quarterback on the football field this past year.
Lufkin’s Elijah Johnson also earned honorable-mention honors.
Panthers were also rewarded for their work in the classroom with Kavorick Williams, Hunter Jones, T.K. Scott and Parks being named academic all-district.
Nacogdoches senior Nana Antwi-Boasiako, an SFA commit, was named the district’s MVP. Teammate Deonte Jackson was named the Defensive MVP.
Other superlatives went to Marshall’s Christopher Leonard (Marshall) and John Tyler’s Ashad Walker (Newcomer of the Year).
Other first-team picks were Marshall’s Savion Williams and Jaeden Knox, Jacksonville’s Vitorian High, Pine Tree’s Kenny Bradshaw, Nacogdoches’ A.J. Johnson and Whitehouse’s Cooper Clemons. Other second-team picks were Hallsville’s Ryan Pondant and Benjamin Samples, Pine Tree’s Jasiah Wright and Daryus Gray, Nacogdoches’ Jatavious Deckard, Whitehouse’s Peyton Kennedy, Marshall’s Lyrik Rawls, John Tyler’s Jerome Jones and Sean O’Neal and Jacksonville’s Jonathan Denman.
Nacogdoches and Marshall shared the district title with the Dragons taking the tiebreaker. Lufkin finished in third place.
