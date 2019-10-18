KOUNTZE — Two fumbles by the Kountze Lions helped Corrigan-Camden pick up a 45-0 shutout in district action here Friday night.
The Bulldogs’ Jaylon Hunt scored a 6-yard run to start the game, with the extra point by Nelson Flores no good.
An 18-yard run by Matthew Moody upped the score to 13-0 with 4:26 left in the first.
Jesus Flores scored on a 10-yard run with 2:02 left to end the first quarter.
A fumble by Kountze on the 27-yard-line allowed Daveion White to recover the ball to set up Hunt’s 14-yard score.
Another recovery by Aaron Smith set up a 30-yard field goal by Nelson Flores with 3:47 to go in the second to end the first half 30-0.
Quarterback Christian Hood started the second half with a 17-yard run, increasing the Bulldogs’ lead to 37-0.
Hood scored again on a 24-yard run in the fourth quarter, followed by a two-point conversion by Hunt, to bring the final to 45-0.
Corrigan-Camden (5-2, 2-0) hosts Anderson-Shiro on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
