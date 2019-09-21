Heavy rains from Imelda led to a postponement and a new opponent for the Huntington Red Devils. Today, the Red Devils will get to host their own brand of Saturday afternoon football when they play their homecoming game against the Huffman Hargrave Falcons.
Huntington was originally scheduled to play Hamshire-Fannett on Friday night. However, flooding in the Hamshire-Fannett area led to the Longhorns being unable to make the trip to Huntington.
Huffman was originally scheduled to play Hardin-Jefferson, but rains also forced that game to be canceled.
That led to Huntington and Huffman being able to reschedule their games in order to not lose a week of the 10-game season.
Huffman carries a 3-0 record into this afternoon’s contest.
It opened the season with a 34-7 win over Liberty before rolling to a 42-7 victory over Fulshear.
They improved to 3-0 with a 50-8 win over Worthing last week.
The Falcons were an area playoff finalist last season before dropping a 46-0 decision to Carthage.
Huntington is looking to break into the win column after losses to Warren, Diboll and Brook Hill.
Today’s game is set for a 2 p.m. start. Homecoming activities will take place at the high school track starting at 12:20 p.m.
