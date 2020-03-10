Lexi Windsor got the win in the pitching circle and smacked a two-run homer at the plate as the Central Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 17-1 win over the Corrigan-Camden Lady Bulldogs in district action in Corrigan Monday night.
Windsor allowed one earned run in three innings before the game was called due to the mercy rule. She allowed two hits and no walks while striking out four.
Sabrina Weathers added a double, two singles and three RBIs at the plate.
Other Central hitters were Preslie Turney (triple, single, 2 RBIs), Madison Morehouse (double, single, 3 RBIs), K.K. Harris (2 singles, 2 RBIs), K.K. Hancock (double, 2 RBIs) and Kendall Smith, Brenom Brown and Kenzie Warner (single).
Central scored five runs in the first inning and added 12 in the second.
Central will host Hemphill on March 17.
Rusk softball 1, Huntington 0 — Emma Tatum was strong on the mound, but a solo home run proved to be the difference for Rusk as the Lady Eagles took a 1-0 win over the Huntington Devilettes in non-district action in Huntington Monday.
Tatum allowed one earned run on five hits with no walks and six strikeouts in seven innings. She also added a double at the plate.
Kaylee Rivenbark had a pair of singles for Huntington, and Lainey Gates and Casey Whitley each hit a single.
Huntington (12-8) plays at Liberty at noon today.
