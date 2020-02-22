Down three starters and taking on the second-place team in the district, the Lufkin Lady Panthers knew it would take an all-out effort to stay unbeaten in district.
Thanks to a gritty performance and a late Rachel Bonnin goal, the Lady Panthers closed out the first half of district with a key 2-1 victory over the Jacksonville Fightin’ Maidens in Lufkin Friday.
Bonnin scored the game-winning goal just five minutes after Jacksonville had tied it and the Lady Panthers held on for the win.
“I’m very proud of our girls, and this is one of those games where they showed a lot of resilience,” Lufkin head coach Antonio Encarnacion said. “We worked hard from beginning to end. We only played a couple of subs because of the injuries, but the girls that were in there did an outstanding job.”
The game was a scoreless tie at the half. before Kylie Ridings scored on a penalty kick shortly after the break.
A Jacksonville shot deflected off a Lufkin player and into the net to tie it at 1-1 with 16 minutes remaining.
However, Bonnin scored the winning goal five minutes later.
“This was a big win for us because they were three points behind us,” Encarnacion said. “This basically puts us two games up on them. We just have to keep it going.”
Lufkin (8-6-2, 6-0-1) will host John Tyler on Tuesday night.
Jacksonville 4, Panthers 2 — The Panthers dropped just their second game of the season as they fell 4-2 to the Jacksonville Indians on the road Friday night.
Luis Flores scored two goals, but the Pack defense couldn’t find an answer for Jacksonville.
Lufkin will play at John Tyler on Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.