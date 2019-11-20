The Lufkin Lady Panthers spent two and a half quarters trying to find their offense in front of the home crowd in a non-district tilt. Once they finally found their rhythm, they didn’t have quite enough to close it out as the Huntsville Lady Hornets came back for a 30-29 win at Panther Gym Friday night.
Lufkin used a 15-2 run to turn a 19-10 deficit into a 25-21 lead with 6 minutes remaining. However, a tough Huntsville team provided a strong finishing kick in hanging on for the win.
Aliyah Craft led Huntsville with 11 points, while Donterria Brown and Randaiza Bryant had 8 each.
That was enough to overcome an 11-point night from Tori Coleman. Aaliyah Menefee added 10 points for the Lady Panthers.
The Huntsville win avenged the Lady Panthers’ 33-32 win in Baytown just four days earlier.
Lufkin seemed to be in trouble most of the night as a turnover-prone offense mixed with some cold shooting left it with only 8 points through the game’s first 20 minutes.
Once the points finally came, they came in bunches. Trailing 19-10, Lufkin’s Coleman hit a jumper then knocked down a 3-pointer that cut the margin to 4 points after three quarters.
The Lady Panthers then turned up the defense by forcing three straight turnovers that turned into 6 Menefee points, giving Lufkin its first lead of the night at 21-19 41 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Huntsville briefly tied it on a Brown drive before Menefee hit a layup and Coleman sank a pair of free throws that put the Lady Pack on top 25-21.
To its credit, Huntsville didn’t let Lufkin put the game away. After a Kelby Coutee basket put the Lady Panthers on top 27-24, Huntsville went on a 6-0 run with Craft making a layup and Brown scoring back-to-back baskets in the paint for a 30-27 advantage.
Lufkin trimmed the deficit to 30-29 on a Menefee jumper that set up a wild finish.
The Lady Panthers forced a quick Livingston turnover before missing the front end of a one-and-one opportunity.
Huntsville returned the favor on the other side by missing its own free throw before Lufkin grabbed a rebound with 6 seconds left.
However, a desperation 3 near halfcourt was well off the mark, giving Huntsville the victory.
Niya Cottrell scored 4 points for Lufkin and Alecia Rivera and Coutee had 2 each.
Kieyarra Franklin scored 2 points for Huntsville and Marquera Jones hit a free throw.
Lufkin returns to action at 6 p.m. Friday night when it plays at Hudson.
Central girls 62, Joaquin 21 — The Central Lady Bulldogs coasted to a 62-21 win over the Joaquin Lady Rams on Tuesday night.
Alexis Lofton led Central with 16 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, while Madison Morehouse had 10 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists.
Other Central contributors were Brenom Brown (9 points, 9 rebounds, assist), Presley Slatter (8 points, rebound, 2 assists), Preslie Turney (6 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists), K.K. Harris (6 points, 2 rebounds, assist), Ally Shaver (5 points, 2 rebounds) and Kayie Jo Brown (2 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists).
Central will play in the Wells tournament starting Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.