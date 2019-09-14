DIBOLL — Daris McMillan ran for three scores while Dylan Maskunas passed for two and ran in another as the Diboll Lumberjacks picked up a 56-7 win over the Cleveland Indians in a homecoming laugher.
The game was never in doubt, having been put out of reach before Cleveland scored its first and only points of the game midway through the second quarter. And McMillan, who had 14 rushes for 266 yards on the night, racked up 222 of those in the first half alone.
Javaughn Luster got scoring started for the Lumberjacks on a 48-yard sweep to cap off an 89-yard drive with a little over seven minutes left in the first quarter. Adrian Garcia’s kick was good, making it 7-0 Diboll.
Maskunas handled the next two scores, with a six-yard quarterback sneak with just under five minutes left followed by a 14-yard touchdown pass to Hagan Pierce with a little under two minutes remaining in the first.
McMillan scampered in on a four-yard touchdown run with 6:57 to go in the second, but Cleveland would finally find pay dirt 21 seconds later on Alejandro Lira’s 78-yard kickoff return, followed by a David Jimenez kick, to make it 28-7 Lumberjacks.
But Diboll would score two more times before the end of the half on a McMillan 45-yard TD run with 1:32 remaining and a 23-yard pass from Maskunas to Demaria Cook — set up by a Cleveland fumble on the kickoff to give the Lumberjacks good field position to start the drive — with :59 seconds left.
Touchdown runs of one and seven yards from McMillan and Tyveon Williams, respectively, ended scoring on the night in the 3rd quarter to give Diboll the 56-7 win.
Diboll (3-0) hosts Liberty (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
