HUNTINGTON — There weren’t any valentines exchanged between the Huntington Red Devils and the Hudson Hornets on Friday.
Not before the game, and certainly not afterward.
Before a loud and rowdy crowd at Huntington High School, the teams battled — figuratively and literally — through a physical contest, with the Hornets pulling away late for a 43-37 win.
With the scored knotted at 34-34 and 2:52 to play in the game, a scuffle broke out on the sideline, leading to ejections and technical fouls.
Huntington’s Logan Evans put the Devils on top with a free throw off the ensuing technical foul, but Hudson’s Keke Ferrell answered with a falling-down layup to give the Hornets a 36-35 lead. Evans would convert two more free throws for another Devil lead, but Hudson’s Kaleb Myles rebounded two of his own misses, eventually sinking a putback with 2:10 to play.
The next Huntington possession ended in a Ferrell steal and layup to push the Hudson lead to 40-37, and the Devils were unable to convert on four three-point attempts in the closing seconds. The Hornets’ Jaylon Chatman sealed the win with three free throws with just three ticks remaining on the clock.
Dylan Willis led the Red Devils with 14 points, with Evans adding 11 more.
The Hornets got 10 points from Myles, 9 from Brandon Carriere and 7 from Teraven Rhodes.
The win kept the Hornets in second place in District 20-4A.
Both teams will close out the regular season on Tuesday. Huntington travels to Center for a 7:30 p.m. start. Hudson will host Carthage at 7 p.m. at Hudson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.