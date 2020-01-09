Following a dominating win over Hudson on Tuesday night, the Lufkin Lady Panthers’ soccer team will return to action as it hosts the Lady Pack Showcase starting this afternoon.
The tournament features six teams with nine games slated for the next three days.
Lufkin will open the tournament with a matchup against their longtime rival Longview Lady Lobos at 6 tonight.
The Lady Panthers bounced back from a season-opening 2-1 loss to Kilgore with a 4-0 win over Hudson. Heather Bonnin led the way with a hat trick for the Lady Panthers.
“A win like this can help us build some confidence,” Lufkin head coach Antonio Encarnacion said following Tuesday’s game. “We need to keep on building on that, and we’ll get that chance against some good teams at our showcase.”
In addition to Lufkin and Longview, New Caney and Tyler Lee will compete in the showcase.
In JV action, Lufkin, Longview and Tyler Lee will each have games.
“We’ve got a lot of young girls on the team, and playing teams like this will make us better,” Encarnacion said. “That’s what is important for us now.”
Games are tentatively scheduled to be played at Jase Magers Soccer Field. If the field is unplayable due to rains in the forecast, games will be moved to Abe Martin Stadium.
Following is a schedule of the event.
■ Today: New Caney vs. Tyler Lee, 2 p.m.; Lufkin JV vs. Longview JV, 4 p.m.; Lufkin vs. Longview, 6 p.m.
■ Friday: Longview vs. New Caney, 10 a.m.; Lufkin JV vs. Tyler Lee JV, noon; Lufkin vs. Tyler Lee, 2 p.m.
■ Saturday: Lufkin vs. New Caney, 11 a.m.; Tyler Lee vs. Longview, 1 p.m.
■ Panthers competing in Longview tournament: The Lufkin Panthers will look to stay hot as they travel to compete in the Longview tournament starting today.
Lufkin is 3-0 after three straight wins in the season-opening Kilt Cup.
The Panthers will open the tournament with a 4 p.m. contest against Sulphur Springs.
The Panthers will play at 4 p.m. Friday against Longview before a 12:30 p.m. matchup against Tyler Lee on Saturday afternoon.
The championship game of the tournament is set for 4 p.m. Saturday.
