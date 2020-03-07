Lufkin head coach David McPherson admits he’s starting to run out of adjectives to describe sensational scorer Luis Flores. Opposing coaches seem to have run out of ways to stop him.
Flores was back at it again on Friday night as he added four more goals to his already impressive total in leading the Panthers to a 4-1 win over the Hallsville Bobcats in District 16-5A action.
“I think I’ve said everything about him that I can come up with,” McPherson said. “I honestly don’t know what else to say. He’s special.”
Flores’ big night brought his season total to 33 goals. He also has 23 goals in 11 district contests.
His performance keyed Lufkin’s third straight win. It also pulled the Panthers within a win of locking up a postseason spot.
Outside of Flores’ heroics, the Panthers were able to get the win despite a night in which they weren’t at their best.
“I give a lot of credit to Hallsville because they played hard from the first whistle to the last whistle,” McPherson said. “They put us in a position where we had to make adjustments. We were able to do that, but they didn’t make it easy.”
Flores didn’t take a full minute to get the Panthers on the scoreboard as he found the net off an Adan Hernandez assist 54 seconds into the game.
Twelve minutes later, he scored again, this time off an assist from Jan Aguilar, making the score 2-0.
However, Hallsville didn’t go away.
The Bobcats got back in it with 9:44 left in the first half when Gian Tello got open in the box and fired a shot into the corner that cut Lufkin’s lead in half.
“Soccer is a game of ups and downs,” McPherson said. “You’ve got to weather the storm when you’re on the defensive end and we hung in there.”
The Panthers got their third goal 10 minutes into the second half when Jaime Acevedo centered a pass to Flores, who used his left foot to find the left side of the net, making it 3-1.
Lufkin added its fourth goal of the game when Flores bent a free kick from 25 yards into the right corner, bringing the scoring to an end.
“I think the main thing is we got out of here healthy,” McPherson said.
“We get a few days off for spring break to help us recover.”
Lufkin will return to action on Friday when it travels to Whitehouse for a 6 p.m. start.
Lady Panthers 2, Hallsville 2 (Lufkin wins shootout) — The Lady Panthers battled back to take a 2-2 tie against the Hallsville Lady Bobcats in District 16-5A action in Hallsville Friday night.
Lufkin trailed 2-0 at halftime before rallying in the final 13 minutes.
Rachel Bonnin and Skyla Valdez each scored to help erase that deficit.
Lufkin then picked up an extra point in the standings by winning the shootout.
Mia Lila delivered a key save and Kylie Ridings, Rachel Bonnin, Jasmine Rodriguez and Idalia Hernandez each scored in the shootout.
Lufkin will host Whitehouse on Friday.
