Before the 2019 volleyball season, Ariana Compean had never played the position of setter — basically, the quarterback of any volleyball team.
Considering her overall court savvy, the move made perfect sense, even for a senior. Compean went on to win first-team all-district honors this past season, and on Thursday signed her letter of intent to join the Allen Community College program in Iola, Kansas, beginning in fall 2020.
Ladyjack head coach Jeremy Stewart said Compean’s versatility was a natural evolution for a player whose volleyball knowledge exceeds that of many of her peers. She was a big part of the team’s 35-10 record and a state ranking in 2019.
“I knew that her height (5-foot-7) probably wouldn’t get her a lot of looks as an outside hitter, but moving her around was more about what the team needed,” Stewart said. “She trained her whole life as a hitter, but when we needed a setter, she stepped in and became a collegiate-level setter in one season.
“She’s a coach on the floor. Oftentimes, she’d see something the other team was doing, and she’d have our girls in the right set before I could even say anything. Or I’d catch myself about to say something, and Ari would beat me to it. Her floor IQ translates into one of the best parts of her game. She’s able to process and react to situations that allow her to do things others cannot.”
Compean, a two-time Offensive Player of the Year and an academic all-state selection, said visiting the Allen campus and seeing the way the players, coaches and community interact helped make her decision an easy one.
“I went to visit the college, and I practiced with the players and met the coach,” Compean said. “It’s a small town, but they made me feel very welcome. I love the community and the support.
“I got to see some film from the past season, and I loved seeing all the support from the surrounding athletes at the games. That made me want to be a part of it.”
Compean, a business major, will have but one year of eligibility after accumulating college credits while in high school. She hopes the one year is enough to help her continue her playing career at an even higher level.
That’s later. For now, Compean said she simply wants to give to her new Red Devil teammates the same effort and results she provided for the Ladyjacks.
“I’m excited about playing with players who are passionate about the game,” Compean said. “What I want to contribute is to lead them and bring them together the way we did here in Diboll.”
Compean’s parents are Laura and Lupe Compean.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.