Central’s Lady Bulldogs kept hammering the middle of the paint to pull out a win, while the Bulldogs dialed in from long distance to earn a win of their own.
The Lady Dogs pulled away from Pineywoods Community Academy 57-33, and the Bulldogs shot their way to a 65-45 win on Homecoming Night in Central.
Following the game, Central’s Lauren Basham was crowned Homecoming Queen, while Cesar Lopez was crowned Homecoming King.
In the girls’ game, Central was able to overcome seven three pointers from PCA’s Bella Stanley by pounding the ball inside. Brenom Brown scored all 10 of her points under the rim or at the free-throw line, Preslie Turney scored 14 points — with eight of those coming from free throws — and Alexis Lofton hit a trio of three pointers to finish with nine points.
Stanley led the Lady Wolves with 21 points. Mercedes Winn added five.
Central clinched a playoff berth with the win.
Central held a 4-point lead at the half, but then put together a 24-3 run in the third period to take control.
In the boys’ game, the Bulldogs got off to a cold start shooting, and the teams finished the half tied at 21-21. In the third period, however, the ’Dogs’ shooters found the range, with Dylan Cloonan, Ben Shelfo and Brady Shumaker combining for five threes. The shooting stroke didn’t fade in the fourth quarter, with the Bulldogs knocking down five more threes to extend their lead for good.
Cloonan led Central with 16 points. Shumaker added 15 points and Shelfo 12 points in the win. Braiden Bell chipped in with 11 points.
Central’s teams will host Newton on Tuesday, with the girls scheduled to tip off their Senior Night at 6:15 and the boys following.
PCA’s teams will play at Corrigan-Camden on Tuesday. Game time for the girls is 6:15 p.m.
