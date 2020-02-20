The road through the playoffs will run through Tyler as the Lufkin Panthers and Lady Panthers set their postseason matchups on Wednesday.
On the girls’ side, Lufkin will take on Lancaster in a Class 5A Region II Area playoff game at Tyler Junior College at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The Lady Panthers opened the postseason with a hard-fought 53-48 win over Texas High on Tuesday night. In a game of attrition that featured 88 free throws, Lufkin was able to work its way to the victory.
Brookelyn Fowler led the way for the Lady Pack with 12 points, while Dayshia Runnels had 8 and Tori Coleman and Aniya Cottrell added 7 each.
Under first-year head coach SaDale Lamb, the Lady Panthers have matched last season’s playoff success when they advanced to the area round of the playoffs before a narrow loss to North Forney.
Lufkin lost three eventual collegiate players from that team but has recovered from a few early season growing pains to return to the postseason.
The Lady Panthers took second place in District 16-5A before Tuesday’s win.
Lancaster is the District 13-5A champion and is coming off a 65-22 win over Joshua in the opening round of the playoffs.
The winner of Friday’s game will advance to the regional quarterfinals to take on the Red Oak/Mount Pleasant winner.
On the boys side, Lufkin will have a rematch of last year’s regional quarterfinal matchup when it takes on Sulphur Springs.
That game will be played on Monday night at Tyler Junior College. The start time is set for 7 p.m., although it could be changed to 7:30.
Sulphur Springs won last year’s matchup 56-44 in a game that also was played at Tyler Junior College.
The Panthers have won six straight games in claiming the district’s third seed. That included a 61-57 win over Marshall that prevented the Mavericks from winning the outright district title and claiming 16-5A’s top seed.
Sulphur Springs is the second-place team from 15-5A.
