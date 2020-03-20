Being a pitcher on the softball field seems like one of the more pressure-packed positions in sports.
Try telling that to Central senior standout Lexi Windsor. She’s the one who has made a high school career out of shutting opponents down at the perfect time.
She’s also one of the best pitchers in the state.
“Most people don’t do good with pressure, but I like it,” Windsor said. “I feel like the pressure is on the batter anyway. They’re the one who has to get the ball through the infield.”
That job is even tougher when facing the likes of Windsor. She was Newcomer of the Year as a frieshman and the MVP of the district as a sophomore. Last year, she earned Pitcher of the Year honors.
She is a two-time all-state member and could be well on her way to a third straight honor.
“It’s easy to go out there and have fun,” Windsor said. “I’ve been playing since I was five, so I’m not really sure what I’d do without it. I’m pitching for more than me. I’m pitching for the rest of the team and for the fans.”
So far, the 2020 season has been one to remember both for Windsor and the Lady Bulldogs. They are currently the No. 3 Class 3A team in the state, according to the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
With a 14-5 record, they also haven’t shied away from any competition. The team has faced a brutal schedule that included five games at the Allen tournament, which featured almost exclusively 5A and 6A teams.
Central won two of the five games while outscoring its opponents by 17 runs. All three of the losses were in one-run games. The Lady Bulldogs finished the tournament with a 9-1 win over 6A power Coppell.
Any doubts about exactly how good this year’s Central team is were put to rest.
“Probably the best memories I have from here at Central are of those overnight tournaments,” Windsor said. “This year, we went to Allen and played teams that are bigger than us.
“They don’t really think we’re on the same level as them, but we go out there and compete almost as well or even better than them.”
The Allen tournament was also an example of Windsor being more than just a pitcher. In those five games, she connected for three home runs.
That was part of an offense that combined for 40 runs in five games over the three-day tournament.
That is also just one added bonus she will bring to Bossier Parish Community starting in the fall. In November, she signed her letter of intent to play softball for the program.
“I get super excited every time I think about going there,” Windsor said. “The coaches are really down to earth. It’s not too far from home and it’s a chance to continue my career.”
While Windsor’s prowess on the mound has earned her a spot at the next level, it’s also obvious softball is much more than a game to her.
As a four-year varsity member of the Lady Bulldogs, she says the players around her are more than just teammates.
“They’re like family members to me,” Windsor said. “When I leave here, I’m going to miss the girls and the friendships the most. Playing for Central is something special. We’re at the field an hour early for warm-ups and the stands are already packed. The environment here is special. Playing for Central is something I’ll never forget.”
