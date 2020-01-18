Pineywoods Community Academy teams and fans had plenty to celebrate on Homecoming Night, with the Lady Wolves and Timberwolves each notching wins over Corrigan-Camden Friday at Shands Gymnasium.
In the pregame Homecoming ceremony, Jasmine Gulley took the crown as Homecoming Queen and Daylon Brooks Homecoming King. When the ball went up for the first game, the celebrations continued for the next three-plus hours.
The Lady Wolves used a big fourth-quarter surge, fueled from solid offensive rebounding, to take down the Lady Bulldogs by a 36-23 score. Trenity Johnson and Zoey Kelley each scored on putbacks to help set off a 10-2 run to close out the game. Mercedes Winn finished the game with five assists and three steals.
Kelley led the Lady Wolves with 17 points. Bella Stanley nailed a pair of 3-pointers to finish with six points; and Johnson banged her way inside to finish with four points.
The Lady ’Dogs got 11 points from Essence Sanders and nine more from Monica Cooper.
In the nightcap, the Timberwolves’ Houston Wall hit a trio of triples to finish with 18 points, and Jordan Morrison scored on an array of buckets to finish with 15 points to lead PCA to a 65-48 win. Big man Blake Harris, along with serving as a menace in the middle for would-be Bulldog shooters, added 13 points to go with five blocked shots.
Corrigan-Camden’s Richard Thomas led all scorers with 25 points. Teammate Anthony Harrell added eight points in the loss.
PCA never trailed in the game, holding the Bulldogs to a single bucket to take an 11-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, with Harris scoring seven of his 13 points in the period.
The Lady Wolves and Timberwolves are back in action at Shands Gymnasium for a Tuesday doubleheader, with the girls starting at 6 p.m. and the boys following immediately afterward.
