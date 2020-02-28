The Diboll Lady Jacks’ softball team opened the Tyler tournament with a pair of blowout wins on Thursday.
Diboll opened with a 13-0 win over Sabine.
Kayla Palomino and Alyssa Mireles each allowed a hit while striking out one in the game, which lasted four innings.
Mia Mireles led Diboll hitters with two hits and two RBIs. Other Diboll hitters were Ashtyn Alvarez and Alyssa Mireles (hit, 2 RBIs), Ellie Mann and Hailey Fuentes (hit, RBI) and Ashtyn Alvarez, K.K. Rodriguez, Palomino, Mia Mireles and Klarisa Mijares (single).
The Lady Jacks then took a 15-0 win over Gladewater.
Ashtyn Alvarez smacked a pair of homers and drove in three runs in the win.
Diboll hitters were Palomino and Alyssa Mireles (double, 2 RBIs), Fuentes (2 singles, 2 RBIs), Skyler Martin (single, 2 RBIs), Mia Mireles (single, RBI) and Rodriguez (single).
Rodriguez struck out four and allowed a hit, while Fuentes also pitched.
Diboll (6-0-3) continues the Tyler tournament today.
Kilgore baseball 6, Huntington 4 — The Huntington Red Devils opened the Whitehouse tournament with a 6-4 loss to a tough Kilgore Bulldogs’ squad on Thursday afternoon.
Kaden Reep led Huntington’s hitting attack with a double, single and RBI. Other Huntington hitters were Kagan Gentry (double, RBI), Cole Oliver and Judah Gallups (single, RBI), Dylan Murphy (double) and Cason Young (single).
Reep took the loss for Huntington, allowing six runs, four earned, on seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts in four innings.
Gray Graham pitched a shutout inning in finishing the game.
Huntington continues the Whitehouse tournament against Henderson at 1:10 p.m. today.
Huntington softball wins two in tournament — The Huntington Devilettes scored 14 runs in the first inning on their way to a 17-3 win in the opening game of the Whitehouse tournament on Thursday.
Huntington hitters were Lainey Gates (home run, 2 singles, 3 RBIs), Emma Tatum (home run, single, 5 RBIs), Casey Whitley (double, single, RBI), Kaitlin Jinkins (2 singles, RBI), Kaylee Rivenbark and Abby Kirkland (2 singles), Sydney Lewing and Lindsay Murphy (single) and Courtney Smith (RBI).
Whitley pitched for Huntington, allowing one earned run while striking out two and walking one.
The Devilettes followed that with a 1-0 win over the Jacksonville Fightin’ Maidens.
Tatum pitched a complete game two-hit shutout, striking out 11 and walking two.
Gates led Huntington at the plate with two singles, Kirkland hit a double and Lewing, Kirkland and Rivenbark each hit a single.
The Devilettes finished the day with an 8-3 loss against Bullard.
Huntington will continue the Whitehouse tournament today.
