Before the season started, Diboll head coach Blake Morrison envisioned a Week 9 showdown between the Lumberjacks and Franklin Lions being the marquee matchup in the state.
That vision becomes a reality tonight when his ’Jacks make the trip to Franklin to play for the District 11-3A DI championship.
The game features a pair of Top 10 teams as Diboll comes in at No. 5 while Franklin enters at No. 10.
The teams have combined for a 14-1 record with the only blemish being Franklin’s 42-21 loss to Lorena in the second week of the season.
With both teams sporting perfect 4-0 district marks, the 11-3A DI champion crown will be decided before the last week of the season.
Diboll is coming off an impressive 55-0 win over Elkhart that added to an already remarkable season.
The Lumberjacks have shut out three straight opponents and have not allowed a point since the first half of a 43-10 win over Crockett on Oct. 4.
Through eight games, Diboll has allowed 33 points, for an average of just over four per contest.
In district action, Diboll has outscored its opponents 188-10.
This will easily be Diboll’s biggest test of the district schedule as Franklin enters with an impressive record of its own.
After that early season loss to Lorena, Franklin bounced back with a 20-16 win over perennial state powerhouse Mart.
It has been easy sledding since then with the Lions also pummeling each of their four district opponents by a combined score of 205-55.
That should lead to quite a matchup with the district title on the line.
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Franklin is set for 7:30.
Corrigan-Camden (6-2, 3-0) at Newton (7-1, 3-0) — A youthful Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs team has already made a statement by locking up yet another playoff spot with two weeks left in the season.
They’ll get their chance to make a statement on the statewide stage as they travel to take on the defending state champion Newton Eagles in a matchup for first place in 12-3A DII tonight.
Newton has rolled to another impressive regular season with its only loss being a 16-0 setback against state powerhouse Gilmer on Sept. 27.
That came just a week after a 20-14 win over another state powerhouse, West-Orange Stark.
Since district started, the Eagles have been rolling through the schedule, outscoring Kountze, Hemphill and New Waverly by a combined score of 178-29.
Corrigan-Camden has been up to the challenge as well as it is coming off a 23-6 win over a previously unbeaten Anderson-Shiro team last week.
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Newton is set for 7:30.
Shelbyville (7-1, 3-0) at Groveton (6-2, 2-1) — A week after suffering their first district loss, the Indians showed no lingering effects by storming to a 46-0 win over Deweyville.
As has been the case for much of the season, Groveton jumped on its opponent early and never let up in recording its sixth double-digit win of the season.
Groveton will get another tough test this week against a Shelbyville team currently tied for first place in the district.
Shelbyville opened district with a 16-2 win over Deweyville before taking blowout victories over West Sabine (43-8) and Hull-Daisetta.
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Groveton is set for 7 p.m.
Huntington (1-7, 1-1) at Center (5-3, 2-0) — With a playoff spot on the line, Garrett Chancellor and Andrew Faulk carried the Red Devils into the postseason with an emphatic 28-6 win over the Tarkington Longhorns.
Faulk ran for 139 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries and Chancellor threw for 149 yards and two scores.
Now the Red Devils will try to improve their playoff seeding starting with tonight’s trip to Center.
The Roughriders still have district title hopes with a season-ending showdown in Jasper lingering next week.
Center opened district with wins over Tarkington (62-42) and Shepherd (42-35, OT).
Kickoff is set for 7:30 tonight.
